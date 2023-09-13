5 NBA players with torn Achilles ft. Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and more

In the world of professional sports, injuries are an unfortunate reality for athletes. However, among the myriad of injuries that can plague an athlete's career, an Achilles tendon tear stands out as one of the most devastating and challenging to recover from.

Typically, it takes around nine to 12 months or even longer for players to return to their pre-Achilles tear level of play. Even after rehabilitation, there is no guarantee that players will regain their former athleticism and explosiveness.

This is why Achilles tears are particularly devastating in the NBA, a league known for its fast-paced, high-intensity plays. The Achilles tendon plays a crucial role in an athlete's explosiveness and agility, and when it's torn, it significantly hampers these qualities.

Here are five NBA stars who suffered the injury over the past decade:

#1, Kobe Bryant

Bryant suffered an Achilles tear in April 2013. Known for his legendary work ethic, the Black Mamba had a successful rehabilitation and returned to the court in December 2013. Although he wasn't quite the same player due to his age, his determination and skills still shone through.

#2, Rudy Gay

Rudy Gay's Achilles injury occurred during a game in January 2017 when he was 30 years old. Before this event, Gay had been a key contributor, playing an average of 33.8 minutes per game and scoring 18.7 points per game with career-high efficiency figures while playing for the Sacramento Kings.

While he may not have returned to his previous level of play entirely, Gay's relatively swift recovery process, along with examples like Wesley Matthews, suggests that Achilles rehabilitation has improved somewhat compared to earlier years.

#3, DeMarcus Cousins

Cousins was having a productive season with the New Orleans Pelicans when he suffered a significant injury to his Achilles in January 2018. He eventually made his return to the NBA court with the Golden State Warriors in January 2019, but the former All-NBA big man was never the same.

#2, Klay Thompson

Thompson's injury saga was a double whammy. In November 2020, he suffered a torn Achilles tendon, which came on the heels of an ACL tear in the previous season. These injuries sidelined him for two entire seasons.

Despite the challenges, he made a remarkable comeback to the NBA, and in his first year rejoining the Golden State Warriors, he played a pivotal role in helping the team secure another championship in 2022.

#1, Kevin Durant

Durant's Achilles injury was a pivotal moment in his career. The injury struck during the 2019 NBA Finals, and it was a significant blow to the basketball world. Following the injury, Durant faced an arduous road to recovery, which required him to take a year-long hiatus from NBA action.

The remarkable part of Durant's story is his triumphant return. In December 2020, he made his comeback as a member of the Brooklyn Nets. What astonished many was the fact that he showed little sign of regression. Instead, he seamlessly transitioned back into the league as a dominant force, reminding everyone of his superstardom.

How Kevin Durant and other NBA players with torn Achilles successfully overcame injury

Durant is a remarkable physical anomaly, possessing a distinctive blend of size, shooting prowess, and exceptional length that sets him apart from other players.

Following his Achilles injury while playing for the Warriors, Durant has demonstrated consistency by averaging 28.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.7 assists across 137 regular season games with both the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns. He excelled during an impressive playoff campaign with the Nets.

Throughout his rehabilitation journey, Durant committed extensive time and effort to his recovery. He spent a summer working closely with his physiotherapist, dedicating his days to rigorous treatment sessions, gym workouts, and pool exercises.

They even incorporated specialized equipment, such as an antigravity treadmill, to replicate the mechanics of his favorite basketball moves. His surgeon, Martin J. O'Malle,y closely monitored his progress via FaceTime, with a strong focus on preventing any undue stretching of the Achilles tendon.

Normally, it takes approximately 10 months for basketball players to return from Achilles ruptures. Durant's recovery timeline, in a regular year, would have aligned with the 2020 playoffs. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Durant opted not to join the Nets in the NBA bubble the previous summer, extending his recovery period to 18 months before his return to competitive play.

Another NBA star with a remarkable Achilles tear recovery story is Dominique Wilkins. During the 1991-92 NBA season, Wilkins suffered the injury at 32 years old.

Wilkins made a remarkable comeback the following season, regaining his status as an NBA All-Star. Not only did he earn All-Star selections in two more seasons, but he also received recognition by being named to the All-NBA Second Team for the 1992-93 season and the All-NBA third team for the 1993-94 season. In his return season, Wilkins delivered impressive statistics, averaging 29.9 ppg, 6.8 rpg and 3.2 apg.

Another is Wesley Matthews, who suffered an Achilles tear in 2015 at the age of 28. This injury kept him off the court for approximately seven months, from March 5 to Oct. 28, 2015.

Matthews was an integral part of the Portland Trail Blazers in the season before he sustained his injury, playing 82 games and averaging 33.9 minutes per game. He had averages of 16.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg and 2.4 apg.

Following his recovery, Matthews had his best post-injury season in 2016-2017, playing 73 games and averaging 13.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg and 2.9 apg.