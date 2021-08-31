5 NBA players who went broke

The NBA has always been one of the most lucrative sporting leagues in the world, something that is truer today than it has been in the history of the league. At the same time, like any high-profile sporting league, the NBA has seen a wide range of controversial personalities who end up getting into trouble off-court.

These incidents might not affect their career, but can affect everything else in their lives, including their financial and emotional well-being. The NBA has seen innumerable reports of former players filing for bankruptcy after blowing away the millions that they earned during their playing careers. In this article, we look at five NBA players who ended up going broke:

Darius Miles made $65M. Now, bankrupt. 60% of NBA players are broke 5 years into retirement. Pro Athletes Read This! https://t.co/afPlmtCelp — Daniel Poneman (@DanielPoneman) December 16, 2016

NBA Players who ended up going broke despite earning millions

#5 Shawn Kemp

Six-time NBA All-star and the Seattle Supersonics legend Shawn Kemp did not actually go broke, but had his share of financial troubles after leaving the Seattle Supersonics in 1997. Kemp is known to have fathered at least seven children with six different women and struggled since the late 20th century with his child support payments.

Kemp has been arrested multiple times, was earlier known to have a drug-related problem and was reduced to a bench player during the later part of his career. Overall, Kemp did not go bankrupt, but blew a huge part of his overall $92 million estimated earnings and struggled with multiple child support lawsuits since 2000.

#4 Antoine Walker

Antoine Walker is best remembered for winning the NBA championship in 2006 alongside LeBron James. He is a three-time All-Star who had his best individual seasons for the Boston Celtics early on in his career.

Antoine Walker, who went bankrupt two years after leaving the NBA, is helping athletes avoid the mistakes he made: https://t.co/Ot6lg0yO3Z — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 6, 2017

However, Walker’s estimated $90 million fortune went majorly towards a gambling addiction in addition to legal fees apart from his marriage related struggles. Walker was known to have sold his Miami Heat ring for money but has since recovered and is now reportedly out of debt.

