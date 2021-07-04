5 NBA players who could decline their contract options to become free agents in the 2021 offseason

The NBA playoffs are almost over and attention has already begun to turn toward offseason trading. Some of the biggest stars in the league, such as Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul, are having their futures questioned before they have even had time to contemplate a decision on their current contracts.

Both stars have player options which they can exercise, making the current free agency market a lot more exciting. In this article, we will list the five players in the NBA who currently hold a such an option in their contracts and may choose to test the market in the 2021 offseason.

5 NBA players who may enter the free agency market this summer

#5 Bobby Portis

Bobby Portis has stepped up for the Milwaukee Bucks in the playoffs

Considering he is only set to earn $3.8m next season if he opts into his current player option, Bobby Portis could test the free agency market for a bigger pay day. The versatile big man has been extremely effective off the bench for the Milwaukee Bucks this year, averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds on 20 minutes a night.

Although his involvement in the NBA playoffs has been limited, he has shown he can step up when called upon. In the Bucks' current series with the Hawks, Portis has provided 12.6 points per game on 48% shooting from the field. His involvement has increased in Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence as well, and he scored 22 points in game five after earning a place in the starting lineup.

#4 Norman Powell

Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell

One player who will attract a lot of attention should he enter free agency is the Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell and it is believed he will do so. This is mainly due to the fact that the former second-round pick turned steal could be in for a major payday.

Despite having split his 2020-21 NBA campaign between the Toronto Raptors and Blazers, the 28-year-old was still able to average 18.6 points, shooting at 47% from the field and 41% from downtown. He is an elite scorer who could become a number of teams' second or third option on offense. Teams such as the Dallas Mavericks, who desperately need creative production alongside Luka Doncic, could swoop down for him.

Powell also proved he has what it takes to perform in the NBA playoffs, averaging 17 points on 50% shooting in the Blazers series with the Nuggets this year. His performances in the postseason were highlighted by a 29 point game four.

