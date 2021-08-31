5 NBA players who've made the most field goals since 2010

The NBA has seen a plethora of top-class scoring talent in the last decade or so. During this time, LeBron James has been specifically the one player constantly vying for scoring and MVP awards year after year. His biggest rival has been in the form of Kevin Durant, who now plays alongside fellow superstars Kyrie Irving and James Harden in the Eastern Conference.

The list of the NBA players with most field goals since 2010 throws some familiar names, with two of the top five currently teammates in the NBA. This might not bode well for the rest of the league, but points to another potentially blockbuster 2021-22 NBA campaign.

NBA players with most field goals since 2010

The top three for the most field goals includes three of the most consistent names of the past decade. While LeBron James obviously leads the list, the likes of Russell Westbrook and James Harden have also stamped their authority on the league during the past decade or so. Without further ado, we look at the players with the most field goals in the NBA since 2010:

#5 Kevin Durant – 6,096 field goals

Durant is well on course to finish second in the overall list, and would arguably have been in the top three if not for his injury-disrupted 2019-20 NBA campaign. Apart from being one of the best NBA players of all time, Kevin Durant is also the highest scorer at the Olympics for Team USA and has won three gold medals in three attempts.

All of the players in the top five have scored at a similar rate in the NBA in the past decade, with Kevin Durant only eight field goals shy of DeMar DeRozan, who will start the season with the Chicago Bulls.

#4 DeMar DeRozan – 6,104 field goals

Last season, DeMar DeRozan proved that he is still one of the elite scorers in the NBA, finishing with what was his 8th straight season averaging at least 20 points. DeMar DeRozan was recently acquired by the Chicago Bulls and will be hoping to lead his new team to a deep playoff run.

DeRozan will play alongside the likes of Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic and Lonzo Ball and at the age of 31 might as well finish higher on the list.

