5 NBA Players with the most minutes per game this season

Both Damian Lillard and LeBron James have been accumulating heavy minutes this season

There used to be a time when players took pride in playing almost every minute in every game. Right from the tip-off, players would clock over 42 minutes a game and for a lot of games. Nowadays the trend has changed as load management has come into the fray and with the players being more injury-prone, players tend to take minutes off in games.

There are still top players who are forced to clock a ridiculous amount of minutes in matchups mainly due to their side needing them on the floor. The likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James clock a just little over 30 and 34 minutes per game respectively mainly due to the abundance of talent in their squads.

Here we look at the five players who have clocked the most minutes per game this season so far.

Note: Only stats for games played till 24th February 2020 have been considered

#5 CJ McCollum - 35.9 minutes per game

CJ McCollum is leading the way for the Portland Trail Blazers in the absence of Damian Lillard

So far this term, CJ McCollum has played 35.9 minutes per game for the Portland Trail Blazers. He is averaging 21.8 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists this campaign while shooting nearly 39% from the range.

McCollum has struggled in patches this season and it's been apparent with the Trail Blazers languishing in the ninth spot in the Western Conference. However, they still remain in the playoff hunt as they are only three games behind the Memphis Grizzlies.

McCollum's offensive bursts this season have been valuable for Portland while his defense remains a mystery. The guard has stepped up when needed especially in the absence of superstar Damian Lillard. He remains a genuine threat from beyond the arc and the Blazers will need him to contribute big time if they are to make the playoffs.

