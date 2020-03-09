5 NBA players with the most points per game in a season since 2000

James Harden has won the scoring title twice so far

With the evolution of the NBA, scoring has become far easier as the referees are much more lenient, plays by managers are designed to favor high offensive outputs from star players and defense has been lacking.

Players who possess offensive attributes like James Harden, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, etc. have exploited rules and regulations and are making the most of poor defense played by the opposition. Teams are built around such players and their entire offense is run through these superstars. Three-point shooting is what the entire game is based around and players have honed their skills for this.

The likes of Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, etc. have recorded multiple 30 points per game season and set the bar for generations to follow. That being said, we look at five players with the most points per game in a season since 2000.

#5 Tracy McGrady - 32.09 ppg (2002-03)

Tracy McGrady was the ninth pick in the 1997 NBA Draft

One of the greatest scorers of all time, Tracy McGrady was absolutely unstoppable during the 2002-03 season. Leading the way for the Orlando Magic, McGrady averaged 32.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting nearly 39% from beyond the arc. He played over 39 minutes per game for the Magic and this goes to show the workload carried by the McGrady.

His game was well rounded and he was a genuine threat from everywhere on the court. The talisman was merited with an All-Star selection and won the scoring title that season.

However, Orlando ended their season in disappointment as they crashed to a defeat against the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the Eastern Conference after sneaking into the playoffs with a 42-40 record. That would be their last appearance in the postseason till 2007.

