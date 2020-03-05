5 NBA Players with the most steals during the 2019-20 season so far

Ben Simmons is one of the best defensive players in the league

One of the most demoralizing things you can do to an opposition player is to steal the ball from him. It could lead to a fastbreak point for the team and could potentially turn the game on its head or maybe even a series.

There have been greats of the game like Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, etc. who have come up with precious steals in crucial moments in games that have turned the fixture around. The value of a steal is priceless at times and could prove the difference between the two teams on-court.

The very best players are the ones who are just as present on the defensive as they are on the offensive side of the floor. The current crop of players like Kawhi Leonard, Ben Simmons contest every possession with the same intensity and often come up with steals.

Now, we look at the five players who have recorded the most number steals so far this season.

#5 Chris Paul - 94

Chris Paul was traded to Oklahoma City Thunder from the Houston Rockets

One of the best guards of his generation, Chris Paul is leading the way for the Oklahoma City Thunder this season. He is averaging 17.5 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.9 rebounds this term while shooting nearly 36% from the field. Paul's stature makes him a great dressing room presence for the youngsters in the roster.

CP3 has recorded the seventh-most steals in NBA history. He has 94 steals this season and has led the league in steals per game for four consecutive seasons. Ever-present on the defensive end, the guard is averaging over two steals per game in his career and has come up with the good in crunch situations.

The Thunder are sixth in the Western Conference and are four games behind the third-seed Denver Nuggets. Billy Donovan and co. will be hoping to make some serious noise in the postseason.

