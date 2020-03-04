5 NBA Players with the most turnovers per game this season

Trae Young is leading the way for the Atlanta Hawks

Turnovers in basketball are often counted as a wasted opportunity. The team which conceded the turnover is usually by accident, but can also be because of bad strategy or by giving away unnecessary fouls. Coaches are usually fuming if a turnover occurs, and it can sometimes just be down to the silliness of the players on the court.

Turnovers can also be generated by players from the opposition who force a steal. There are plenty of other ways as well in which a turnover can be caused such as a player stepping out of bounds, a shot-clock violation, three-seconds violation, a back-court violation, etc.

With the star player of the team usually handling the ball, it often comes down to their decision making downhill. That being said, we look at the five players with the most turnovers this season in the NBA.

#5 LeBron James - 4

LeBron James is averaging more than 10 assists a game this year

Year 17, and LeBron James is still dominating the league. The forward is averaging 25.4 points, 10.7 assists and 7.8 rebounds while shooting over 49% from the field. He's been the primary ball-handler for the Los Angeles Lakers and is leading the way along with Anthony Davis for the franchise.

The entire team's offense is being run through LeBron James and that is one of the reasons why he concedes four turnovers per game. The sheer pace at which the Lakers run their offense is also one of the reasons why LeBron has so many turnovers in a game.

King James has featured in almost all the games for the LA-based side as they are on top of the Western Conference with a 5.5 games buffer over cross-town rivals the Los Angeles Clippers and will be hopeful of delivering a championship this season.

