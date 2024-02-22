5 NBA players worst hit by 2024-25 Salary Cap projection falling short by $1 million ft. Anthony Davis

The NBA lowered its salary cap projection for the 2024-25 season recently, stirring up quite a bit of uncertainty among players, and the NBA community. The salary cap is determined by revenue, with players who receive max contracts impacted by the change in values. For example, players on max contracts have their contract value determined by a percentage of the salary cap.

If the projected salary cap decreases, as we have seen with the league's latest announcement, it will impact how much these players make. The league has now projected that the salary cap for the 2024-25 season will be $141 million rather than $142 million.

Although this may not seem like a big drop, it will have an impact on players. With that in mind, let's take a look at five players worst-hit by the 2024-25 NBA salary cap projection falling short.

5 players impacted by the 2024-25 NBA salary cap projection falling short

#5, Tyrese Maxey

The Philadelphia 76ers and Tyrese Maxey have yet to come to terms on a new contract. With the young standout's contract set to expire at the end of this season following the 76ers exercising their team option, he will now be eligible for less money after the latest cap projections dropped.

Whether the salary cap projection change impacts the possibility of him staying in Philadelphia, or finding a new team, only time will tell.

#4, Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers recently agreed to a three-year extension with the LA Clippers back in January. At the time, the max deal was expected to pay the vet around $52 million, however, with the latest announcement that has now changed.

After earning what was projected to be $52 million for the 2024-25 season, Leonard is then set to make a flat $50 million for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons.

#3, Jaylen Brown

Back in July, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics reached a supermax contract extension that made him the highest-paid player in the league. Brown's $304 million over five years will see him paid more than any player in history - for now.

With the latest salary cap projection change from the NBA, Brown's earnings will dip slightly, however, he will still be the highest-paid player in the league.

#2, Giannis Antetokounmpo

Back in October of 2023, Giannis Antetokounmpo signed a three-year $186 million extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. The deal will see him paid $45.6 million this season, before then earning $48.7 million in the 2024-25 season.

Now, however, with the NBA's salary cap projections falling by a million, the "Greek Freak" will see his earnings dip slightly next season.

#1, Anthony Davis

Back in August, Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers agreed to a three-year contract extension which will run through the 2027-28 season. Although the deal doesn't compare to the total value of Jaylen Brown's deal, Davis will have the highest annual salary in NBA history.

Davis' contract extension will run through the 2027-28 season, and will see him paid a whopping $62 million per year. Before that kicks in, however, the $43.2 million AD is set to earn next season will see a slight dip with the NBA's new cap projection.