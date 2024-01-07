5 NBA players with worst plus-minus rating ft. Jordan Poole's -342

In the fast-paced world of the NBA, understanding player impact goes beyond traditional stats like points, rebounds, and assists. Enter the plus-minus statistic, a metric that often goes unnoticed but holds significant weight in evaluating a player's influence on the game.

Plus-minus measures a player's effect on the team's point differential during their time on the court. It's a straightforward yet powerful metric that reflects how much a team outscored or was outscored by its opponents while a specific player was in the game.

In this article, we're going to list the five NBA players who have the worst plus-minus ratings.

Cade Cunningham and four other NBA players with the worst plus-minus rating

#1 Jordan Poole (-342)

New Orleans Pelicans v Washington Wizards

Jordan Poole is one of the saddest stories in the modern NBA. He went from being a champion with the Golden State Warriors to being arguably the worst player in the league right now. His arrogance and ignorance as a player resulted in the Warriors trading him away to the Washington Wizards. While Poole was optimistic about his new opportunity in Washington, he isn't providing the Wizards the numbers he promised to put up.

Poole, alongside his new buddy Kyle Kuzma, is the main attraction in Washington at the moment and it's apparently bad for the organization. The Wizards are in 14th place in the Eastern Conference and have a disappointing 6-28 record.

#2 Kyle Kuzma (-313)

Atlanta Hawks v Washington Wizards

Similar to his teammate Jordan Poole, Kyle Kuzma was also once an NBA champion who turned into a bum in the league. Funnily enough, both Kuzma and Poole are the worst-performing players in the league right now, given their plus-minus ratings. While their averages are decent, it doesn't change the fact that the Washington stars are getting outscored by an overwhelming amount on a nightly basis.

#3 Jeremy Sochan (-304)

San Antonio Spurs v Dallas Mavericks

Initially seen as a player who could help the San Antonio Spurs get back up from the ground, especially when Victor Wembanyama came into the picture, Jeremy Sochan has been a disappointment. Sochan is more or less providing the same numbers he did in his rookie season despite playing a more significant role this year. With the lack of changes in his game, it's no wonder he isn't able to help the Spurs win games.

#4 Tyus Jones (-281)

Washington Wizards v Charlotte Hornets

It's no surprise that another Washington Wizards player is on this list. Given how poorly the Wizards have performed all season long, a role player like Tyus Jones is bound to get scored on by better teams every night. However, in fairness to him, the fact that he ranks higher than his star teammates Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole says a lot about how bad the stars are at carrying the team.

#5 Cade Cunningham (-268)

Utah Jazz v Detroit Pistons

A surprising yet not-so-shocking entry on this list is Cade Cunningham. The reason why it's baffling to see Cunningham on the list is because he's the only player aside from Bojan Bogdanovic who is playing at an elite level for the Detroit Pistons, who are considered the worst team in the NBA today.

However, considering how he has the most playing time, he's prone to get scored on more often compared to his other teammates.