5 NBA Playoffs records likely to remain unbroken

The 2021 NBA playoffs are off to an entertaining start, with multiple elite teams looking to mount a title challenge. Some, like LeBron James of the Lakers, have already achieved quite a few exemplary playoff-related feats in the past. Meanwhile, others such as Luka Doncic and Donovan Mitchell will be looking to make a mark in NBA playoff history.

While a number of playoff records are potentially in danger of being broken in the playoffs, quite a few records have an air of invincibility about them. In this article, we look at five NBA records that have a good chance of remaining unbroken for the foreseeable future.

🚨 BAR RACE ALERT 🚨



Who has the most points + rebounds + assists + steals + blocks in NBA playoffs history?



Well, I'm just going to tell you the gap between No. 1 and No. 2 is bigger than the one between No. 2 and No. 12.

NBA Playoff records that might never be broken

Over the league’s history, a number of legendary players have set records that look unbreakable. It would not be surprising to learn that LeBron James holds multiple such records. The NBA legend has made it to the playoffs a total of 14 times, and is on the lookout for his 5th championship this year. With LeBron looking set to continue at a high level in the NBA for a number of years, he will make it even harder for others to break some of the records that he already has his name to.

#5 Most free throws made in a playoff match - 30

Legendary Boston Celtics' shooting-guard Bob Cousy became the first player to ever score 50 points in a playoff game back in March 1953. The Celtics won the 2-game series against the Syracuse Nationals 2-0, with Red Rocha top-scoring for the Nationals in the second game with 19 points.

📅 On this day in 1953, the Celtics' Bob Cousy became the first player in NBA playoff history to record a 50-point game.



Cousy made 30 of 32 free throws, still the NBA record for most FTM in a playoff game. In fact, no other player has more than 24 FTM in a playoff game.

Over the years, multiple NBA stars have scored more than 50 points in the playoffs. However, Bob Cousy also converted a whopping 30 out of 32 free throws on the day. Cousy was always an impressive free throw shooter and went at over 80% from the line throughout his career. Needless to say, this particular NBA record looks safe, although you never know.

#4 Most minutes in a playoff game – 67

Red Rocha achieved this incredible feat in the same game in which Bob Cousy broke the record for the most free throws made. The match had gone into 4 overtimes, which is one of the only two playoff games that have gone into 4 overtimes in the league’s history.

In tonight's 4OT contest, Nikola Jokic played the 4th most minutes (65 min.) for a single game in #NBAPlayoffs history. (Red Rocha, Paul Seymour, Bob Cousy)

Nowadays, with most players playing an average of around 25-30 minutes per game, even if a playoff game goes into a number of overtimes, players will struggle to come close to Red Rocha’s record. Of course, his 67 minutes on the court were not incredibly successful, despite the fact that he was the best player for the Syracuse Nationals in the match.

#3 Most rebounds in a single match – 41

None other than Wilt Chamberlain holds the record for the most rebounds in a playoff match. He was widely regarded as one of the most dominant players that the NBA has ever seen. The 2-time NBA champion achieved the feat in game 3 of the 1967 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics.

Most total assists in NBA playoff history:

1) Magic Johnson,

2) John Stockton,

3) LeBron James,

4) Jason Kidd,

5) Tony Parker.

The 76ers were winning the series 2-0, and produced a commanding 115-104 victory with Hal Greer top-scoring with 30 points. Chamberlain finished the match with 41 rebounds and 20 points, and helped his team to a 4-1 victory in the series. This record by Wilt Chamberlain looks like it will be near impossible to break.

#2 Most career playoff minutes – 10,886 and counting

A record that truly appears unbreakable, LeBron James, in his 18th season, is improving on a whopping 10,886 minutes played in the playoffs. James is comprehensively leading the list, with San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan the only other player who has played more than 9,000 minutes in the playoffs.

Saturday marked the 67th time in LeBron James career he led his team in points, rebounds and assists in a playoff game, including ties.



That is by far the most in the NBA since 1951. Larry Bird and Tim Duncan have the next most with... 21.

As a matter of fact, the only current players who come anywhere near LeBron are Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala. Durant has played a total of 5667 playoff minutes, while Iguodala has played 5,163 minutes in the playoffs until now. Needless to say, LeBron’s record is safe for another generation of basketball players, at least.

#1 Most points in the NBA playoffs – 7532 and counting

LeBron has played the most minutes and has featured in most playoff matches in NBA history. LeBron only recently became the first player in history to average 25 points per game throughout a season a consecutive 17 times. It comes as no surprise that he also has the most points in the NBA playoffs, another record that looks well and truly his.

LeBron James of the LA Lakers

LeBron has an incredible 7532 points in the playoffs and the closest active player is again Kevin Durant, who has scored 4101. Michael Jordan produced 5987 points in the playoffs but played comparatively fewer games - with James the less prolific of the two when it comes to scoring. Regardless, James’s record will be very unlikely for others to catch up to.