5 NBA power forwards who can replace Taj Gibson on Knicks ft. Karl-Anthony Towns & more

The New York Knicks may not be done dealing. The Eastern Conference contenders could be making more moves ahead of the trade deadline. Recently, the Knicks waived Taj Gibson, a move to increase their flexibility to make deals. Gibson was on the Knicks roster for just three weeks.

The 38-year-old veteran reacquired by the Knicks last month, contributed minimally with averages of 1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. He played in ten games but did not make an appearance in the previous three.

Gibson was brought in due to his relationship with coach Tom Thibodeau, having played under him in Chicago and Minnesota. However, his second tenure in New York was short-lived as he was waived before his contract became guaranteed.

He was used to help shoulder the load after starting center Mitchell Robinson suffered an ankle fracture. Gibson saw less time after the Knicks made a trade for Precious Achiuwa and OG Anunoby.

The Knicks may be making more moves to sure up their frontcourt. They now have 14 rostered players which allows them to bring back more players than they send out in a potential deal. This means they can execute a two-for-one or three-for-two player swap before the deadline.

Five potential power forwards trade targets for the Knicks

The New York Knicks want to make another move or two to strengthen their roster. They may want to add more bigs to deepen their rotation, especially with the injury problems of Robinson.

Let’s take a look at five potential big men and wings the team could add to their roster. These are potential trade targets as the team continues to deal.

No. 5 - Andre Drummond

Chicago Bulls forward Andre Drummond

It may not be the splashiest name but Drummond could be a target for New York. The Bulls big man has been productive on the glass as usual. He is averaging 19.6 rebounds per 36 minutes according to Basketball Reference.

Drummond could be a rim-running big to spell Robinson. His rebounding would be vital to a team that struggled with that issue in the playoffs last season. He is a veteran on an attractive expiring deal.

No. 4 - Jonathan Isaac

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac

The Orlando Magic young big has long been in trade rumors. He has battled through multiple injuries but is back on track this season.

Isaac is a defensive weapon who can guard anywhere on the floor. He is a bit more risky due to his injury history. He also is owed $17 million next season.

No. 3 - DeAndre Hunter

Atlanta Hawks forward DeAndre Hunter

Hunter could be a sneaky addition for NY. He may also land in New York as part of a trade package with Dejounte Murray.

At 6-foot-8, Hunter would give the team in the Big Apple another big wing on defense. He can also spread the floor more than most bigs with his outside shooting.

No. 2 - Pascal Siakam

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam

This one may be difficult as New York already made a move with Toronto. Perhaps they pursued Siakam at first but could not convince the Raptors front office.

Siakam would provide a huge boost in frontcourt scoring. It may have to come in a multi-team deal but the Raptors seem open for business and Siakam is involved in plenty of trade rumors.

No. 1 - Karl Anthony-Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl Anthony-Towns

Shams Charania reported that New York wants Towns. Of course, it would not be an easy move to make especially as the Timberwolves are rolling this season.

New York will reportedly pursue a move for the KAT-Man. They have young players and picks who could be packaged together for a potential move.