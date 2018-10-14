5 NBA Records That Will be Broken This Season

Joseph Catalano

Los Angeles Lakers Media Day

The NBA continuous to change and adapt it's style of play, with the league executives pushing for a higher paced game more and more each season we continue to see countless records fall.

Last year dozens of records were broken like LeBron James passing the great Michael Jordan for most consecutive double-digit scoring game or Markelle Fultz finally returning to basically a season-long injury to become the youngest ever player to record a triple-double in an NBA game.

Records falling is one of the many things that make basketball such an enthralling sport, as the game has such a long rich history. In the 2018/19 NBA season, there is potential for several players this season to go above and beyond to break franchise and league-wide records in some of the most important stats in the game.

#5. Most Seasons Played With One Franchise - Dirk Nowitzki

Dallas Mavericks Media Day

Current Record: 20

Current Record Holders: Dirk Nowitzki and Kobe Bryant

The current NBA record for most seasons played with a single franchise stays at 20, held by two future Hall of Famers in Kobe Bryant with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Dirk Nowitzki with the Dallas Mavericks.

It is hardly a that Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mavericks uniform, and the franchise has rewarded him for all the hard work he put in for the team, by allowing him to retire on his terms and not forcing him to take an unwanted early exit. Leading up to the 2018/19 offseason, Dirk had a team option in his contract which to no surprise Dallas accepted his requests to play on, for at least one more season.

This will be the 7 foot Germans 21st season as a Maverick and add to a great list of accolades he has achieved throughout his long career.

