5 NBA rivalries that could match Magic Johnson-Larry Bird

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird's rivalry revived the NBA in the 1980s. The league has never seen such a rivalry come to fruition before or after it started. The two legends went at it at the college level in the championship game before squaring off thrice in the finals.

Not just that, Bird and Magic also played for teams that had the biggest rivalry in NBA history, with the former playing for the Celtics and the latter for the Lakers. It was inarguably a storybook rivalry.

NBA Rivalries that could be closest to Magic Johnson vs. Larry Bird

It's undisputed that the NBA has never seen a rivalry that matches Magic Johnson vs. Larry Bird toe-to-toe. Be it multiple NBA finals showdowns, tussles over the MVP race, or budding battles among young players, these rivalries have or could come close to the Magic vs. Bird league. Here's a look at these feuds.

#1 Steph Curry - LeBron James

Steph Curry and LeBron James faced each other four consecutive times in the NBA playoffs. It's never happened in the history of the game. James and Curry's rivalry probably comes closest to Magic vs. Bird because of their meetings at the grandest stage.

Curry edged LeBron 3-1 in those meetings. Their overall playoff series record against each other is now 3-2 after LeBron's Lakers beat the Warriors in the 2023 conference semis.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr on where he ranks the Steph Curry-LeBron James rivalry in the history of the NBA

#2 Nikola Jokic - Joel Embiid

The battle of the big men is back in the NBA with Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic, the top two vote-getters in the NBA race for three consecutive seasons, locking horns. Their rivalry so far has been for the best player tag and the MVP race. Jokic was the MVP twice, while Embiid claimed the honors last year.

With both players representing the East and the West, respectively, a finals showdown between the two would be a coveted matchup. They even had a matchup scheduled in rivalry week last season.

New this year: "NBA Rivals Week"

11 rivalry games from Jan. 24-28:

11 rivalry games from Jan. 24-28:

- Celtics/Heat

- Clippers/Lakers

- Nets/76ers

- Grizzlies/Warriors

- Lonzo Ball/LaMelo Ball

- Suns/Mavericks

- Timberwolves/Grizzlies

- Raptors/Warriors

- Nikola Jokic/Joel Embiid

- Knicks/Nets

- Lakers/Celtics

#3 Luka Doncic - Devin Booker

There's a brewing conference rivalry between NBA's best young guards, Luka Doncic and Devin Booker. It started with the Mavericks punking the Suns in the 2022 conference semis, and that rivalry has only grown since then, with two bringing the heat on the court with their trash-talking.

They seem to be on the same trajectory of learning the ropes to winning a chip. Their duel once they come through on that will be highly anticipated. They, too, had a matchup during the rivalry week last season.

#4 Jimmy Butler - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jimmy Butler and Giannis Antetokounmpo are in the middle of an under-the-radar rivalry in the Eastern Conference since the former's move to Miami in 2019. Butler's Heat and Giannis' Bucks have clashed in the playoffs three times in four years, and it's been a lopsided matchup for both teams on different occasions.

The Bucks lost 4-1 last season, despite being the No. 1 seed, while the Heat were the No. 8 seed. Two years ago, in 2021, the Bucks swept Miami 4-0. In 2020, the Heat emerged as winners with a 4-1 margin, again beating a No. 1 seeded Milwaukee side.

#5 Victor Wembanyama - Chet Holmgren

7'4" Victor Wembanyama and 7'1" Chet Holmgren could start the first "unicorn" rivalry in the league. Holmgren missed his true rookie season. He will enter at the same time as Wembanyama in the league this year. This potential rivalry will start with the two battling for the Rookie of the Year honors. Wembanyama is currently heavily favored, but Holmgren could cause an upset.

