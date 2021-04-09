5 NBA stars who deserve a signature sneaker deal

Some of the biggest names in NBA history have signature shoe deals, with the most famous being Nike's collaboration with the legendary Michael Jordan to produce the iconic Air Jordan sneakers. Although a signature shoe deal does not necessarily reflect a player's abilities, it is a clear indication that an athlete is popular and marketable.

Apart from the credibility that having a shoe deal brings, it is usually accompanied by fat paychecks. Players like Derrick Rose of the Detroit Pistons and Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers earn more from their respective shoe deals than their franchise wages. Under twenty NBA players have a signature shoe deal, but over 65 percent of players wear signature sneakers of some kind.

5 NBA athletes who deserve a signature shoe

Basketball players with their own signature sneaker deals include Stephen Curry and James Harden. Along with their popular appeal, the performances of star players for their teams is usually enough to pique the interest of shoe companies. It is worth noting that some players decide to sign cash deals to keep their sneaker options open whenever they take the court.

Here are five NBA stars who could sign a shoe deal in the near future.

1) Anthony Davis - LA Lakers

Anthony "The Brow" Davis is currently one of the best players in the NBA. He won the NBA Finals in his first season at the Los Angeles Lakers and has continued to play amazing basketball.

The 28-year-old, however, has only managed to secure Player Exclusive (PE) deals with Nike, meaning that his name and logo have been slapped on a few already existent Nike sneakers.

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers

Nike has a small list of superstars on their roster including LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Paul George, all of whom are superstars in their own right. However, you could argue that some players on that list have not achieved as much as Anthony Davis in the NBA.

The argument for AD not getting a deal is that big men do not sell sneakers. There is truth to that, but Giannis has shown that big men can hold their own.

With more NBA All-Star appearances, a championship ring, and a shot at winning back-to-back titles, no NBA player is better suited to get a signature shoe deal at this point.

2) Bradley Beal - Washington Wizards

Although not one of the most popular NBA players right now, Bradley is leading the Washington Wizards and the entire league in points scored per game, averaging 31.2 points. The 27-year-old Guard made his third All-Star appearance this season. In what he classified as a "snub" and disrespect to him, Bradley Beal has gone above and beyond to ensure he is noticed and respected.

Leading the NBA in scoring, Bradley made the move to Jordan's brand after spending eight years with Nike. Details of the endorsement deal were not disclosed. Hopefully, the Washington Wizards star gets his signature shoe deal soon.

Kristaps Porzingis

Here is another big man that does not have a signature shoe deal because he is not "marketable." The Dallas Mavericks star has had his fair share of injuries, but averages 20.3 points and 9 rebounds per game this season. The Latvian international is only 25-years-old and has many great years ahead of him.

Having played only four years in the NBA, the Forward has made the NBA All-Rookie First Team and the NBA All-Star team.

Jayson Tatum

Having spent only four seasons in the NBA, Tatum has made it to NBA Playoffs three times and has made two All-Star appearances. The 23-year-old averages 25.1 points per game, leading the Boston Celtics in points, assists, and steals.

It's unclear as to why he doesn't have a signature shoe deal yet. He is a guard who has been at the top of his game since his rookie years and is based in one of the USA's biggest markets. If any young player deserves a signature shoe deal, it's Jayson Tatum.

Nikola Jokic

Nikola "The Joker" Jokic will perhaps be the MVP of the 2021 NBA regular season. The Center has shown impressive court vision, high basketball IQ, and also knows how to shoot the ball. Personality-wise, he is as fun as anyone can be, which he showed at the 2021 All-Star game.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets

Jokic leads the Denver Nuggets in points, assists, and steals, and is perfectly positioned in the upper part of the Western Conference table. The debate of being marketable as a big man should not apply to Jokic as he is the player on everyone's lips at the moment.

Several NBA players deserve a signature shoe deal; however, these five stars should headline the list as they are at the top of their game. Most of these players are young, which means they have a good chance of getting a deal before the end of their careers.