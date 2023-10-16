5 NBA stars who were involved in custody battles, including Damian Lillard and Dillon Brooks

Damian Lillard became the latest NBA star to be involved in a custody battle. After the Milwaukee Bucks superstar filed for divorce from his wife Kay'La, the two have been locked in a custody battle for their children.

They share three children together — Damian Jr. and twins, Kali and Kalii. After filing for divorce on Oct. 2, the guard will now have to deal with an off-court issue where Kay'La is seeking sole custody of the kids.

Custody battles aren't a novelty in the NBA, though. Over the years, quite a few known names in the league have been involved in custody cases related to their children. Here are some of the big names who have made headlines in the past.

NBA stars involved in custody battles

Here are five of them:

#5 Trevor Ariza

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Ariza was embroiled in a legal battle after his estranged wife Bree Anderson accused him of skipping scheduled visits with his children.

Earlier this February, Anderson is also said to have filed a petition requesting Ariza to stay from her and the children. She also added that she wanted legal custody of the two children they share.

In her latest paperwork, she went on to add she "had fears for her safety" and did not want the NBA star around her or her house.

#4 Matt Barnes

Former NBA star Matt Barnes was one of the players who found himself in a custody case as well.

Following his split with ex-wife Gloria Govan, the former LA Clippers star won sole and legal custody of his twin children, Carter and Isiah, in 2018. He won his custody battle with Govan just weeks after the latter was arrested for alleged child endangerment.

He was also granted an 18-month restraining order protecting the player against her.

#3 Richaun Holmes

Holmes's ex-wife Allexis accused the NBA star of domestic violence and abuse of their six-year-old son in a string of articles by Epley Bee for the Sacramento Bee between Mar. and May 2022.

Following their divorce in 2019, she also filed a restraining order against him on behalf of their son. The allegations came on the back of an LA court awarding Holmes legal custody of the child in 2022.

However, in an ESPN report, Allexis defied the court order by taking their son to Georgia, leading the court to rule in Holmes's favor and return the kid to his custody.

#2 Dillon Brooks

Houston Rockets star Brooks was the latest player to find himself in custody drama.

As per the legal documents obtained by The Blast, his child's mother, Heather Andrews, filed a petition to "determine parental relationship" while also requesting child support. The daughter involved is newborn Luna Brooks.

The couple also share another child, Mila Brooks, but she has not been mentioned in the petition.

#1 Damian Lillard

Lillard, a 7 x NBA All-Star, finds himself in a legal battle as well with custody of his children.

His estranged wife Kay'La filed for sole custody of their three children, saying that she protected Lillard's "family man" image, and added that she's in a better position to take care of the kids.

It comes as a drama that will stretch well into the 2023-24 NBA season.