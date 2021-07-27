5 NBA stars who need to change teams

The merry-go-round of NBA trades has already begun. On Monday, the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans struck a deal involving Jonas Valancuinas, Eric Bledsoe, Steven Adams and the Pels No.10 pick in this year's draft.

With the NBA Draft on Thursday and free agency beginning at the start of next week, teams are trying to maneuver assets to make room for a big splash in the market. While not many of the league's biggest stars are available as free agents, there have been plenty of rumors surrounding All-Stars past and present who could become available via trade.

5 NBA stars who should try to change franchises

While it is difficult at times to pry away a star, it is more often than not worth it. The best NBA talent can potentially change the fortunes of a franchise and help them win in the short-term. Attaining them also becomes easy when the player has made it clear he wants to leave the current team he plays for.

In this article, we will take a look at five NBA stars who should try to switch teams. Often, players are hindered by long-term contracts that other sides are reluctant to take on, while some don't manage to develop a working relationship with their current teammates.

#5 Kristaps Porzingis

Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis

Although the scenario is ever-changing, it would not be surprising to see 'The Unicorn' depart Dallas in the offseason. A lot of the blame for the Mavericks' first-round playoff exit this year was placed on the 7-footer's shoulders, unfairly or not, and rumors began to spread that it could be time for the player and team to part ways.

However, with a new coach and new GM, it appears that Porzingis may stay put after all. Nevertheless, that does not rule out the potential for a trade.

Luka Doncic’s answer when asked about his fit with Kristaps Porzingis to this point and moving forward: pic.twitter.com/vYarQ1KwPH — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 7, 2021

Porzingis' fit in Dallas has been awkward. Although he has continued to average over 20 points a game, he takes fewer shots per contest than in his All-Star campaign and plays second-fiddle to franchise superstar Luka Doncic.

In the NBA postseason, Porzingis struggled in the paint, grabbing just five rebounds per game and shot at less than 30% from downtown. If he wants to be a franchise's go-to star on offense, he needs to leave the Mavs.

#4 Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis had a career-year this season

By no means the biggest NBA star on this list but an All-Star in his own right, Domantas Sabonis should be looking to move out of Indiana. The Pacers have discovered that running two big men in Sabonis and Myles Turner is not working. Rumors suggest that they are looking to move one, if not both, of them this summer.

Sabonis has had back-to-back NBA All-Star campaigns and continues to improve as a flexible frontcourt option. He averaged career-highs in points (20.3), assists (6.7) and steals (1.2) this season to go along with 12 rebounds per game and a shooting accuracy of 53% from the field.

Those are some stellar stats for a player that teams could pick up on a contract that pays the former lottery pick just $38m over the next two seasons.

At 25, Sabonis' ceiling is still to be reached and he could continue to be one of the most dominant big men in the NBA. However, he needs a bigger stage to display that talent. The Pacers missed out on the playoffs in the 2020-21 campaign and sacked coach Nate Bjorkgren after just one season. Although they have hired the experienced Rick Carlisle again, Sabonis could definitely play for a big market organization.

