5 NBA stars on Cleveland Cavaliers' radar amid Donovan Mitchell trade rumors

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been mentioned in trade rumors as of late with a couple of days remaining until the February trade deadline. Interestingly, Donovan Mitchell's name has been included in the chatter, despite still having two years left on his contract, along with the final year having a player option. Be that as it may, the Cavaliers could still acquire good pieces if they ever go down this route.

With all the rumors circulating about Donovan Mitchell, that hasn't stopped him from having another excellent season in Cleveland. As of now, it remains to be seen what Mitchell's future with the Cavaliers will look like or if the organization will entertain trade packages for him.

Given Mitchell's trade value, this article will take a look at five NBA players who are on the radar of the Cleveland Cavaliers amid Donovan Mitchell trade rumors.

5 NBA stars on the Cleveland Cavaliers' radar

5) Cam Thomas

Brooklyn Nets guard - Cam Thomas

The Action Network's Matt Moore previously talked about the Brooklyn Nets being interested in acquiring Donovan Mitchell from the Cleveland Cavaliers. The proposed trade package involves Cam Thomas. The promising young guard has shown that he is a reliable shotmaker, especially with the year he's having.

This season, the Nets guard is averaging 20.3 points (43.1% shooting, including 35.8% from 3-point range) and 2.5 rebounds per game.

4) Spencer Dinwiddie

Brooklyn Nets guard - Spencer Dinwiddie

Also included in the Brooklyn Nets trade package for Donovan Mitchell is offensive-minded Spencer Dinwiddie. He remains one of the best-slashing guards in the league today and could provide a veteran presence to the young Cavaliers team.

This season, Dinwiddie is averaging 13.8 points (39.0% shooting, including 31.8% from 3-point range) and 6.3 assists per game.

3) Andrew Wiggins

Golden State Warriors forward - Andrew Wiggins

According to Hoops Wire's Sam Amico, Andrew Wiggins has gained interest from the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Warriors forward still has a lot left in the tank and could thrive under the right situation. Since the Cavaliers are a young team, Wiggins can take on a veteran role. He can help mentor the promising players on the roster.

This season, Andrew Wiggins is averaging 11.7 points (41.8% shooting, including 29.8% from 3-point range) and 4.1 rebounds per game.

2) CJ McCollum

New Orleans Pelicans guard - CJ McCollum

In a King James Gospel article by Caleb Crowley, CJ McCollum could be a good replacement piece in exchange for Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. His leadership role with the New Orleans Pelicans can be a tremendous asset for Cleveland as they will be landing another excellent scorer.

In his third season with the New Orleans Pelicans, McCollum is putting up 19.7 points (46.6% shooting, including 44.7% from 3-point range) and 5.0 assists per game.

1) Dejounte Murray

Atlanta Hawks guard - Dejounte Murray

Lastly, The Action Network's Matt Moore reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers are closely monitoring Dejounte Murray's situation in Atlanta. This is in the scenario that "the team has to move Mitchell before the final year of his contract." Besides being a good shotmaker on the floor, Murray is no slouch at the defensive end as well.

Murray is the complete package at the guard position as he is posting up 21.1 points (46.6% shooting, including 39.4% from 3-point range), 5.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.