5 NBA stars surprisingly snubbed from 2025 awards race in key categories

The NBA has officially announced the finalists for the upcoming 2024-25 awards. Each category features the top three players and coaches who could potentially win their respective awards. While every name in each category is undoubtedly deserving of its spot, some others were undeniably robbed of the opportunity to potentially win one of those accolades.

Here are the five NBA stars that were surprisingly snubbed from the list of finalists in the 2025 awards race.

Note: This list solely reflects the opinions of the writer. Readers should take this listicle with a grain of salt.

Five NBA stars snubbed from the 2025 awards race

#1 Austin Reaves (Most Improved Player)

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn

Austin Reaves has undeniably proven himself to be the LA Lakers' third star. In a span of four seasons, Reaves has gone from being undrafted to becoming the Lakers' third option. This season, He averaged career-highs across the board with 20.2 points, 5.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

With Reaves putting up a career season this year, he should've been considered for the Most Improved Player award. Hopefully, next season, he could try to aim for his first All-Star appearance and possibly win the MIP.

#2 Donovan Mitchell (Most Valuable Player)

NBA: Playoffs-Miami Heat at Cleveland Cavaliers - Source: Imagn

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic are all deserving finalists for the MVP award, Donovan Mitchell would've been a justified addition as well. Mitchell has led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the top of the NBA mountain this season.

The Cavaliers (64-18) are the top team in the Eastern Conference while having the second-best record in the league overall. Given these factors, Cleveland's leader, Mitchell, should've made the cut as one of the finalists. Donovan averaged 24.0 ppg, 5.0 apg, 4.5 rpg and 1.3 spg.

#3 JJ Redick (Coach of the Year)

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn

One of the biggest snubs among the Coach of the Year finalists is LA Lakers head coach JJ Redick. The first-time NBA coach has proved to be one of the best as he has immediately found success. LA secured the third seed in the Western Conference despite all the setbacks the team had to face.

The Lakers dealt with several injuries and a controversial trade that changed the landscape of the league this year. Nevertheless, JJ Redick managed to turn things around for the Lakers after going through a rough season last year under the coaching of Darvin Ham.

#4 Anthony Davis (Defensive Player of the Year)

Play-In-Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings - Source: Imagn

For a while now, Anthony Davis has been chasing after the Defensive Player of the Year award. Never in his career has Davis won the DPOY, which comes off as strange to some. While he may not acknowledge it, AD is one of the most elite defenders in the league today.

Looking at his numbers this season, Davis averaged 8.7 defensive rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game. Even prior to getting traded to the Dallas Mavericks, the Brow has been a solid rim protector for the LA Lakers. With all that said, it still comes as a surprise how AD was never considered for DPOY this season.

#5 Trae Young (Clutch Player of the Year)

Atlanta Hawks at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn

Trae Young led the league in game winners this season, despite the Atlanta Hawks failing to make the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Given how the league leader in game winners is not on this list is quite bizarre.

Young drilled three game-winning shots during the regular season. Trae also had +34 in clutch games this season, which is also the highest among any of the Eastern Conference players.

