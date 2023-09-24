5 NBA stars that went broke ft. Delonte West and more

In today's world, NBA players are making more money than ever before. This has changed the lives of many, but some weren't able to handle the responsibility. Even with their immense salaries, countless players have squandered it all over the years.

Most NBA players use the money from their playing days to set themselves up for the future. Guys like Shaquille O'Neal and LeBron James are examples of parlaying their sports fame into successful careers as business men. That said, there are just as many failure stories.

There are countless reasons why it happens, but former players continue to end up broke after retiring. Here are some of examples of those who ended up on that unfortunate path.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 NBA players who went broke:

1) Dennis Rodman

Kicking off this list is one of the most unique players in NBA history, Dennis Rodman. Despite making over $27 million dollars in his career, the Hall of Fame forward ended up going broke.

In Rodman's case, his lifestyle ended eventually caught up to him. On top of that, he's had large legal fees regarding child support. The Chicago Bulls legend filed for bankruptcy in 2011, around the same time he was entering the Basketball Hall of Fame.

2) Delonte West

One of the more recent examples of a former player going broke is Delonte West. The journeyman guard made over $16 million before exiting the league in 2013.

After his career ended, West has battled substance problems that led to him going broke. Following a video of him panhandling went viral on social media, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reached out to help him. He got West into rehab back in 2022, but he is still battling addiction.

Expand Tweet

3) Vin Baker

Vin Baker is a four-time All-Star who close to $100 million during his NBA career. He eventually lost it all, which led him to making major changes in his life.

Baker made some poor financial decisions, and struggled with alcohol. After going broke, he got sober and eventually became a pastor. In order to support himself he had to get a job at Starbucks.

Since then, Baker has managed to get back in the basketball world. He was part of a championship team in 2021 as an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Expand Tweet

4) Allen Iverson

When talking about NBA players who went broke, Allen Iverson is typically the first name brought up. The Philadelphia 76ers legend blew through his career earnings, but ended up lucking out thanks to his old financial manager.

Thanks to a lifetime deal he signed with Reebok as a player, the Hall of Fame guard managed to get back on his feet financially.

Expand Tweet

5) Latrell Sprewell

Finishing off this list is another former All-Star, Latrell Sprewell. During his 12-year playing career, the high-scoring forward made just over $97 million.

Between owing a large sum on back taxes and being sued by his ex-wife, Sprewell was forced to deplet all of his assets. However, he's managed to bounce back to keep his life in tact. Sprewell now helps cover the New York Knicks for Madison Square Garden.