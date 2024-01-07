5 NBA superstars who can be traded ahead of February trade deadline

NBA superstars getting traded from their teams is a common practice in the league. Whether it's because the team's management wants to move or to acquire a better piece in the process, there are only a few superstars who are truly safe from getting traded. Be that as it may, some stars get traded due to wanting a new setting in their situation in the NBA.

In most cases, it takes a while before an actual trade takes place. This is because teams have to factor in certain conditions, such as the roster fit and the contract, before making anything official. However, there are certain situations where that isn't the case as some superstars get traded even before the February trade deadline.

That being said, this article will take a look at the 5 NBA superstars who can be traded ahead of this year's trade deadline, as per USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt.

5 NBA stars who can be traded ahead of the February trade deadline

5) Dejounte Murray

Atlanta Hawks - Dejounte Murray

Starting at number five is Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray. He was originally acquired by the Hawks in June 2022 from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Danilo Gallinari and three first-round picks. The NBA All-Star guard has been mentioned in numerous trade rumors with Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer reporting that he is "widely available" to opposing teams who may be interested.

This season, Murray is averaging 20.9 points (46.7% shooting, including 38.8% from 3-point range), 5.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

4) Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers - Donovan Mitchell

Fourth on the list is the Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, who started his first season with the team during 2022-23 after being traded from the Utah Jazz. His name has been in trade rumblings for quite some time now with the New York Knicks being interested in acquiring the four-time NBA All-Star, as per FanSided's Josh Cornelissen.

In his second season with the Cavaliers, Mitchell is averaging 27.6 points (45.7% shooting, including 36.1% from 3-point range), 5.6 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.

3) Pascal Siakam

Toronto Raptors - Pascal Siakam

Listed third on the list is Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam. Selected 27th overall in the 2016 NBA draft, Siakam has been with the Raptors for eight seasons now. Following the trade of OG Anunoby, eyes are now focused on Siakam's condition as he can instantly be a great addition to whichever team lands him in a deal.

Possible suitors are the Indiana Pacers, the Sacramento Kings, the Detroit Pistons, the Dallas Mavericks and the Philadelphia 76ers, as per Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer.

Meanwhile, Siakam has been putting up 22.3 points (52.1% shooting, including 28.8% from 3-point range), 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

2) DeMar DeRozan

Chicago Bulls - DeMar DeRozan

The Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan has been mentioned in trade conversations, considering the questionable status of the Bulls team when it comes to championship aspirations. According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, DeRozan's preferred destinations are the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks.

Moreover, DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.2 points (46.5% shooting, including 34.4% from 3-point range) and 5.3 assists per game.

1) Zach LaVine

Chicago Bulls - Zach LaVine

Lastly, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine is listed at the top spot on the list. Similar to DeRozan's situation, LaVine's name has popped up several times in trade rumors following The Athletic's Shams Charania's report on his "openness" with the Bulls in getting a trade done.

This season, LaVine is putting up 20.7 points (44.7% shooting, including 33.1% from 3-point range) and 4.9 rebounds per game.