5 NBA Superstars that will spend their entire career with their current team

Steph Curry looks set to remain a Warrior for the rest of his career

In the current climate of the NBA, players can move teams for a number of reasons. Apart from a select few superstars, players often have no say in their career, and individuals are often traded against their own will. This is becoming increasingly common as franchises opt to go in a different direction and trade away players in favor of draft picks or cheaper contracts. NBA stars do, however, get a choice during free-agency. Players can choose to either stay loyal to their current franchise or leave to chase a bigger salary elsewhere.

This has meant that it is incredibly rare for an NBA player to spend their entire career with one organization. Despite this, Kobe Bryant, Manu Ginobili, and Tim Duncan have all recently retired, having only worn the jersey of one franchise. So here are five current players that will probably follow in their footsteps, and retire with their current team.

#5 Dirk Nowitzki

The German has played for the Mavericks since 1998

Dirk Nowitzki is currently embarking on his 20th season with the Dallas Mavericks. The 40-year-old was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks back in 1998 but the German was quickly traded without ever making an appearance. With the power forward set to retire in the next few years, it seems safe to say that Nowitzki will retire in Dallas and go down as one of their best of all-time.

#4 Marc Gasol

Gasol is currently in his 11th season with the Memphis Grizzlies

Marc Gasol was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers back in 2007, although the Spaniard was immediately traded for his older brother, Pau. The older Gasol went on to win titles in LA whereas the younger brother has also forged a successful career of his own. The 31-year-old is a three-time All-Star and he is currently among the highest paid and most important players on the Memphis Grizzlies.

#3 Mike Conley Jr.

Conley was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies back in 2007

Just like with the San Antonio Spurs, NBA players often enjoy lengthy careers with the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley joined in the same draft class as Gasol, and Memphis has since made Conley one of the highest players in the entire NBA. The 31-year-old is unlikely to receive the same salary anywhere else, and he is currently a vital piece of the Grizzlies long-term plan of challenging in the Western Conference. Conley and Gasol may eventually prove to be the Grizzlies answer to Duncan and Ginobili.

