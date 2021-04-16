5 NBA superteams that failed due to lack of chemistry

With the likes of James Harden, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Blake Griffin on their roster, the Brooklyn Nets are a superteam in the NBA this season.

Although the Nets are performing like a well-oiled machine, there have been superteams in NBA history that failed to build any chemistry.

Five NBA superteams that lacked chemistry

Since the inception of the NBA in 1946, franchises have brought together some of the biggest players to create a superteam.

It is expected that a star-studded team would outperform other teams, giving the franchise a shot at winning championships. However, there have been times when this tactic woefully failed.

On that note, let's have a look at five NBA superteams that failed to get going.

#1 Houston Rockets (1998-99)

Scottie Pippen, Hakeem Olajuwon and Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley of the Houston Rockets

Scottie Pippen was traded to the Houston Rockets in the 1998-99 season, where he joined Hakeem Olajuwon and Charles Barkley. However, the three future Hall of Famers failed to strike gold.

Advertisement

Pippen had a triple-double in his first outing with the Rockets but struggled for form after that.

Not long after his arrival, Pippen began to have issues with Barkley. Although Barkley lobbied for Scottie and also took a pay cut to facilitate the transfer, both veterans could not collaborate effectively on the court.

Olajuwon and Scottie had won eight championships between them, while Barkley made one Finals appearance. However, this NBA superteam soon got dissolved after Pippen joined the Portland Trail Blazers in 1999, while Barkley retired at the end of the 1999-00 campaign.

#2 LA Lakers (2012-13)

Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol, Steve Nash and Dwight Howard

Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol

The LA Lakers were eager to have a shot at the 2012-13 NBA championship, which led to the acquisition of Dwight Howard and Steve Nash. Both introductions were intended to add to the offensive and defensive firepower of the NBA superteam. However, the reverse ensued.

Advertisement

Howard was a shadow of his illustrious Orlando Magic self in defense. Moreover, injuries piled up for the team, and Steve Nash was mostly on the sidelines, while Howard had to play through injury.

It all went downhill for the LA Lakers after Bryant picked up an Achilles injury before the playoffs. The Lakers' championship hopes came to an end after they were swept in the first round by the San Antonio Spurs.

Because of their injury issues, the NBA superteam could not build the much-needed chemistry that could have won them the title.

#3 Orlando Magic (1994-95)

Shaquille O'Neal, Anfernee Hardaway and Nick Anderson

Shaquille O'Neal and Anfernee Hardaway

The early '90s was fruitful for the Orlando Magic, as they gradually worked their way into building an NBA superteam.

Nick Anderson joined the Magic in 1989; O'Neal was introduced in 1992, while Anfernee Hardaway arrived in 1993. The Orlando Magic looked well balanced to compete for the NBA championship.

Today in 1995, the Houston Rockets swept the Orlando Magic for their 2nd NBA championship. pic.twitter.com/kLHa9yb4vP — Texas Sports History (@TXSportsHistory) June 14, 2018

Advertisement

The Hardaway-O'Neal combination was likened to the Magic Johnson-Kareem Abdul-Jabbar duo.

However, this NBA superteam failed, as they were swept in the 1995 NBA Finals. They were poised to win Game 1, but after a few missed free throws and turnovers, they lost their lead and were eventually swept in the series.

Youthful exuberance and inexperience probably contributed to the demise of the 1994-95 Orlando Magic NBA superteam. Jitters got the better of Nick Anderson, who missed four free throws in a row and blew his team's chance of putting game one to bed.

O'Neal left the team in the off-season, apparently because of his ego issues, while Anfernee battled with injuries in the next season.

#4 Brooklyn Nets (2013-14)

Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Jason Terry

Kevin Garnett, Brook Lopez and Paul Pierce

Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Jason Terry joined the Brooklyn Nets after the team moved from New Jersey to New York in 2012. The veterans joined a star-studded team comprising of Deron Williams, Joe Johnson and Brook Lopez.

Advertisement

The Nets gave up young talents and picks to develop this NBA superteam but only managed 44 wins in the 2013-14 regular season. They finished sixth in the Eastern Conference and lost 1-4 to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

The NBA superteam was built around aging players and an inexperienced coach. Moreover, the team did not show any desire to win games, as Garnett was disappointed by the lack of enthusiasm, and Pierce found it difficult to adjust.

At a point in the season, KG admitted that he had no rhythm. Perhaps the inability of potential MVP candidate Deron Williams to rise to the fore spelled doom for this NBA superteam.

The three-time All-Star had an ankle injury before the start of the season and could not rediscover his mojo.

#5 Miami Heat (2010-11)

LeBron James, Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh

(From left to right): Chris Bosh, LeBron James and Dwayne Wade

LeBron James decided to join the power duo of Chris Bosh and Dwayne Wade at the Miami Heat before the start of the 2010-11 NBA season.

Advertisement

In his first press conference in Miami, the star man promised to win championships with the team but failed to fulfill his promise in his first year.

The 2010-11 Miami Heat with PRIME wade and Lebron blew a 22 point lead at home. pic.twitter.com/xvWRLNuie7 — Shap33 (@Shap33) February 26, 2020

The NBA superteam, however, started the season with a 9-8 run before losing the NBA Finals 2-4 to the underdogs, the Dallas Mavericks.

There were chemistry issues in this NBA superteam. Also, egos came into the mix, as players made plays that were not necessarily the best for the team.

Each individual wanted to assert their dominance and ended up making wrong decisions on the court. At the defensive end, LeBron James did not work as hard as he usually does.

It is almost as if he left that responsibility to Bosh. It was an all-around poor display from the top-three players that meant that the 2010-11 Miami Heat failed to go all the way.