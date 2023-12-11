5 NBA teams with the best defensive rating for the 2023-24 season ft. Celtics & more

While offense sells tickets, defense wins championships. In the NBA, where elite athletes clash night after night, a strong defensive unit can be a game-changer. This season, several teams have separated themselves from the pack with their suffocating defense, making them serious contenders for the ultimate prize.

The defensive rating in the NBA is a measure of a team’s or player’s defensive efficiency, calculated based on the points conceded per 100 possessions. For teams, it’s the number of points scored by opponents divided by the number of possessions they had, multiplied by 100. For individual players, it involves a more complex formula that takes into account the player’s steals, blocks, and the opponent’s differential.

However, intensifying the tussle, teams have emerged as defensive juggernauts, stifling opposing offenses and setting the tone for their victories. The Timberwolves have shown the most improvement in their defensive performance compared to the 2022-23 season. The significant improvement in their defensive rating has contributed to their current record of 17 wins and four losses, making them a standout team this season. Currently, they rank atop the Western Conference.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are five NBA teams currently boasting the best defensive ratings for the 2023-24 season:

5 NBA teams with the best defensive ratings

#5. Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have shown a commendable defensive performance in the 2023-24 NBA season. They have a defensive rating of 110.3. Their ability to limit their opponents’ scoring has been a key factor in their games, reinforcing LeBron James’ claim that the Lakers have one of the best defenses in the NBA.

This strong defense has contributed to their success, with the team currently sitting in fourth place in the Western Conference.

#4. Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have shown a significant improvement in their defensive performance in the 2023-24 NBA season. They have a defensive rating of 109.1. This strong defense has contributed to their success, with the team currently holding a high position in the NBA Eastern Conference.

#3. Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have made a remarkable turnaround in their defensive performance in the 2023-24 NBA season. They have a defensive rating of 109.7. This is a significant improvement from their previous three seasons, where they ranked 27th, last, and 29th respectively.

#2. Boston Celtics:

The Boston Celtics have demonstrated a strong defensive performance in the 2023-24 NBA season. They have a defensive rating of 109.8. This impressive defense has contributed to their success, with the team currently holding the top position in the NBA Eastern Conference.

#1. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been a standout team this season, particularly due to their exceptional defensive performance. They have the best defensive rating in the league with a score of 106.31. Their defensive prowess has contributed to their current record of 17 wins and 4 losses.