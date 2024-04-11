5 NBA teams with best defensive rating in Eastern Conference heading into 2024 playoffs ft. Boston Celtics

The NBA playoffs are right around the corner, and teams from both conferences are eager to make waves in pursuit of an NBA championship. With just two games remaining on the respective calendars of each team, playoff matchups are starting to take shape. Of course, the Boston Celtics have continued to dominate the standings in the East, clinching the first seed long before any other team.

The rest of the standings have continued to be a closely contested battle, with one, or in some cases less than one, game separating teams. As we approach the final games of the season and first-round matchups begin to get finalized, there's one key element that separates good teams from great teams: Defense.

With the playoffs in sight, let's look at which teams in the Eastern Conference playoff picture have the best defense in the NBA.

5 Eastern Conference teams with the best defensive ratings ahead of NBA playoffs

When looking at the ten best defensive teams in the NBA, five of the top nine are from the East. All of those Eastern Conference teams, unsurprisingly, are in playoff contention and will either earn automatic entries into the playoffs or compete in the play-in tournament.

#5: New York Knicks

New York Knicks v Chicago Bulls

The New York Knicks have continued to impress this season, largely thanks to the stellar play of Jalen Brunson. The team currently sits in third place in the East. However, they could wind up falling in the standings depending on how the next two games play out.

At the time of writing, the team has the fifth-best defensive rating in the East and has the ninth-best defensive rating in the league at 112.3.

#4: Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets

The Cleveland Cavaliers have quietly been having a good season, and although there has been some talk about the future of Donovan Mitchell, the team sits in fourth place.

This season, they have thrived defensively thanks to the duo of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, who anchor their frontcourt. At the time of publication, the team has the seventh-best defense in the NBA and the fourth-best in the Eastern Conference, with a rating of 111.9.

#3: Miami Heat

Miami Heat v Atlanta Hawks

Miami Heat culture is no joke, and as we saw last season, despite the Heat competing in the play-in tournament, they were still able to make a run to the finals.

This year, the team currently sits in eighth place in the East. However, they have the fifth-best defense in the league and the third-best defense in the East with a rating of 111.6. While they will look to pull themselves out of play-in contention over the next two games, it's clear you can never count Miami out of the playoffs.

#2: Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic v Milwaukee Bucks

The Orlando Magic started the year off hot, and thanks to stellar play from players like Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, the team has held onto a playoff spot. Although things will come down to the wire regarding their place in the standings, they currently sit fifth in the East.

Despite that, the team boasts the third-best defense in the NBA and the second-best defense in the East with a rating of 110.8. With just two games left this season, they will certainly be looking to make some waves.

#1: Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks

When the Boston Celtics shook things up this past offseason and traded Marcus Smart, many were skeptical of the move. Despite that, the team has thrived, with Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis proving to be key pieces that have allowed the team to go to the next level.

In addition to having the best record in the East, the team has the best defensive rating in the East with 110.5 and the second-best rating in the NBA. With their sights set on finally capturing gold, the stakes couldn't be higher for Boston.