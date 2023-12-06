Roughly 20 games into the NBA season, teams have a good sample size to gauge their roster. Some groups are outdoing their expectations, while others might be quickly approaching panic mode.

On December 15th, players who signed contracts in the offseason will be eligible to be traded. This marks the official beginning of trade season, concluding on the February 8th deadline.

As the regular season rages on, here are some NBA teams that desperatley need to shake up their roster.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA teams in need of a roster shake-up:

1) Memphis Grizzlies

Kicking off this list is a team with one of the worst records in the NBA, the Memphis Grizzlies. They currently sit in 14th place of the Western Conference with only five wins on the year.

Part of the Grizzlies' struggles have to do with Ja Morant being out, but it's more than that. They finished second in the West last year, and now find themselves second from the bottom. Even after Morant makes his return to the lineup, a trade or two might be needed to help get the franchise back on track.

2) Chicago Bulls

Next up is the team everyone around the NBA is waiting to have a firesale. The Chicago Bulls have started off the year 7-14, and should begin considering starting over with their roster.

Rumors have already emerged regarding Zach LaVine being available, and DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso have also popped up at times. Following another sluggish start to the year, it might be time for the Bulls to finally move on from their current core.

3) Toronto Raptors

Another team that might want to consider shaking up their core is the Toronto Raptors. Sitting at 9-11 on the year, they'll be a team worth monitoring in the months leading up to the NBA trade deadline.

In his third season, Scottie Barnes has emerged as a promising all-around talent. That said, his big step forward might push Toronto into going younger and moving on from OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam. Selling while their values are high is crucial in maximizing any possible return.

4) Golden State Warriors

After a 9-11 start to the season, many are wondering if the Golden State Warriors dynasty is finally coming to an end. If they want any chance at getting back to contender status, they'll neeed to swing a big trade.

Steph Curry is still playing like one of the top players in the league, and Klay Thompson appears to be turning things around. If the front office can package the young players for a reliable player or two, it could lead to them climbing up the standings.

5) New York Knicks

Rounding out this group is the New York Knicks. They should consider a roster shake-up, but for different reasons.

Right now, the Knicks sit just outside the top four in the Eastern Conference at 12-8. Following their strong start, they might want to consider putting another high-level talent next to the duo of Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.

Armed with big contracts and draft capital, New York has the pieces to get a deal done. If they're able to secure another big-name player, they might be able to solidify themselves as a tier one team in the East.