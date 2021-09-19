5 NBA teams LeBron James has recorded the most triple-doubles against

LeBron James has had an illustrious 18-years in the NBA. With four NBA titles and Finals MVP awards to go with each one, a three-time NBA MVP, a 17-time NBA All-Star and even an assist leader title, LeBron's list of achievements in the league is staggering.

Given the number of things he has accomplished in his time in the NBA, his individual accomplishments include being the third highest scorer in the NBA and eighth in all-time assists. He has also recorded 9,751 rebounds in his career.

Because of LeBron's offensive prowess in scoring and distributing the ball, along with his ability to rebound, LeBron has been able to log 99 triple-doubles over the course of his career, making him fifth in league history for most triple-doubles recorded.

Having played against every team in the NBA and having recorded the number of triple-doubles he has, LeBron has recorded multiples against some teams. In this article, we take a look at the five teams LeBron James has recorded the most triple-doubles against.

#1 Philadelphia 76ers - 5 triple-doubles

Over the course of his career, LeBron James has played against the Philadelphia 76ers a total of 52 times. Having recorded a total of 1,428 points, 379 rebounds and 415 assists, LeBron has also recorded a total of five triple-doubles against the 76ers.

One of the more iconic performances in that set included a triple-double of 44 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Going head to head against Ben Simmons, who recorded a triple-double of his own, the Cavs would outlast the 76ers in a 132-130 win.

For his career, LeBron James averages 27.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

#2 Toronto Raptors - 5 triple-doubles

LeBron James has played a career total of 56 games against the Toronto Raptors. In that time, his dominant performances against the franchise have also earned him the nickname "LeBronto".

Recording career totals of 1,511 points, 400 rebounds and 433 assists, LeBron James has had a great career playing against the Raptors organization. With five triple-doubles against the franchise, one such instance was in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs.

Although LeBron refers to it as one of the worst games he's played, his triple-double of 26 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists was enough to help pull the Cavs past the Raptors in overtime.

For his career, LeBron James averages 27 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game against the Toronto Raptors.

