5 NBA teams LeBron James has the most regular-season losses against

LeBron James has featured in 1310 games in the NBA, recording an average of 27.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game in his career. Having played 50,056 minutes on the court, he has found the hoop 12,903 times from the field in 25,604 attempts, giving him a career field goal percentage of 50.4.

The 17-time NBA All-Star has a win-loss record of 869-441, with a win percentage of .663. He is the third-best scorer of all-time in the NBA with 35,367 points, just behind Karl Mahone (36,928) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387). He has a career record of 9,751 rebounds, 9,696 assists, 2,063 steals and 982 blocks.

With 441 losses sustained from 1310 games played, let's dive into the top five teams LeBron James has lost the most against in the NBA regular season.

Top five NBA Teams LeBron James has lost the most regular-seaon losses against

#5 Detroit Pistons - 21 Losses

LeBron James has played against the Detroit Pistons 58 times in the NBA regular season, won 27 times and lost in 21 outings.

The L.A. Lakers point guard fielded 36.4 minutes per game against the Pistons, netting an average of 24.0 points with 6.9 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks recorded per game. He has mustered a total of 1,393 points, 403 rebounds, 418 assists, 87 steals and 31 blocks in 2,182 minutes played against the Pistons. LeBron James had a field goal percentage of 46.9 against the Pistons, netting 8.9 times in 19.0 attempts made from the field.

#4 Brooklyn Nets - 21 Losses

LeBron James has also recorded 21 losses against the Brooklyn Nets, but he has featured in 57 games against them. He has recorded his fourth-best field goal percentage against the Nets (52.4%), having found the hoop 9.9 times from the field in 18.9 attempts.

King James has had an amazing run against the Nets, averaging 27.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game. In a total of 2,148 minutes played against the Nets, LeBron James has successfully completed 413 rebounds, 440 assists, 89 steals and 30 blocks while securing 1,560 points.

