5 NBA teams LeBron James has most regular season wins against

LeBron James dominated the Eastern Conference for the majority of his NBA career. He alternated between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat for 15 of his 18-year run in the league so far.

To that effect, LeBron James had the most wins against Eastern Conference teams, seeing as he faced them more than their Western Conference counterparts. The most wins he has had against a team in the West is 28 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

After a successful run in the East, LeBron James is now a member of the LA Lakers and has brought them a championship in three seasons.

The 2021-22 season will be a fun run as the Lakers have built a roster that can compete for the title. If successful, LeBron will go into the history books once again for getting the Lakers their 18th title, the most by any franchise in NBA history.

That said, let's take a look at the top five teams that have recorded the most losses against LeBron James.

Five teams that LeBron James has recorded the most wins against in his career

#5 New York Knicks - 39

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers passes the ball during the second half of a game against the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have had a difficult time guarding LeBron James. In 55 games against the 17-time All-Star, they have lost 39 times.

One good thing the Knicks can hold on to is that they have given up the fewest rebounds against the LA Lakers star.

theScore @theScore OTD in 2014, we witnessed masked LeBron go off for 31 vs. the Knicks. 🔥 OTD in 2014, we witnessed masked LeBron go off for 31 vs. the Knicks. 🔥 https://t.co/pyccS8XIzW

Even as the Knicks have lost 39 games to LeBron James, he has one of the lowest field goal percentages against them (49.7). The four-time NBA champion has scored 1,460 points, grabbed 389 rebounds, and made 395 assists.

#4 Toronto Raptors - 41

Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors passes in front of Danny Green #14, LeBron James #23

The city of Toronto was dubbed LeBronto after LeBron James' utter demolition of the Raptors in the postseason. He holds an impressive 12-2 run against them in the playoffs after several meetings in the Eastern Conference.

However, our focus is on the regular season, where LeBron James has also registered 41 wins against the Raptors in 56 games.

King James has the worst three-point average against the Raptors among every team in the top five. In total, he has registered 1,511 points, 400 rebounds, 433 assists.

