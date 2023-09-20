5 NBA teams that may need a center

The NBA’s space and pace game has made centers unsung heroes in a team’s success. More often than not, the small-ball style of play has relegated big men to underappreciated roles in the league.

A closer look at the most successful teams in the NBA shows that centers that excel in rebounding and can anchor a defense are essential. Most big men do not have the same impact as Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Still, to have a reliable center could mean a playoff spot or a championship berth.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are five NBA teams who could need a big man

#5. Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets will be led by LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward next season. Brandon Miller, the No. 2 pick of this year’s draft, is expected to add even more ammunition to the team’s offense.

Expand Tweet

The frontline, though, needs a lot of work. Currently, they rely on Nick Richards and Mark Williams. The two have combined for 31 games as starting centers. If they want to at least push for a play-in spot, they may need to improve their frontcourt depth.

#4. Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers may want to shed Jusuf Nurkic’s remaining three-year contract if the Damian Lillard trade goes through. Whether “Dame Time” lands in Miami or not, most analysts are convinced the Blazers will package Nurkic as well.

Expand Tweet

Though, even if Portland ships Lillard and keeps Nurkic, the team badly needs frontcourt depth. The Blazers’ backup center is Moses Brown, who has played 128 games, 39 as a starter in three years.

If Nurkic goes down with an injury, Jerami Grant as a power forward besides Brown will be a nightmare for Portland.

#3. Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets relied on Nic Claxton and Day’Ron Sharpe in the NBA playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers. They were swept by the Sixers even with Joel Embiid sitting out in Game 4.

Granted the Nets will not face Embiid all the time, but Claxton and Sharpe will need reinforcement. Sharpe has reportedly been excited about the "competition" at center. He may have his best season in the NBA yet.

Expand Tweet

Brooklyn’s playoff hopes will depend on Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and Spencer Dinwiddie. Getting to the postseason will be even more difficult without depth in their frontline.

#2. Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies starting frontcourt of Steven Adams and Jaren Jackson Jr. is one of the best in the NBA. Adams’ impact on the team’s rebounding is often overlooked. Jackson Jr. is the Defensive Player of the Year for a reason. An injury to both could mean another disappointing year for the team.

Behind them, the Grizzlies are quite thin. Memphis employed the “JJJ” and Santi Aldama pairing to mixed results last season. Aldama is expected to take another step this season but that remains to be seen. Xavier Tillman was exposed in the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

A veteran big man who could give quality minutes could be a necessity for the Memphis Grizzlies.

#1. Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton looked out of his league against Nikola Jokic in last season’s playoffs. More than being outplayed, it was his lack of hustle and effort that infuriated Phoenix Suns fans.

Phoenix’s salary cap situation meant that they could not be choosy for a backup big man. Still, the depth behind Ayton is worrying. The Suns will count on Drew Eubanks and Chimezie Metu to relieve Ayton. New coach Frank Vogel could also throw in Bol Bol if needed.

Expand Tweet

Maybe the firepower that Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Ayton will just eventually overwhelm opponents. But, they may also meet the Denver Nuggets or the LA Lakers in the NBA playoffs, which would be trouble for their frontline.