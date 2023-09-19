5 NBA teams that need more bench depth ahead of 2023-24 NBA season

NBA teams are preparing for the start of training camp and regular season in October. All 30 teams shaped their rosters in free agency and offseason, hoping to create a squad that will let them compete for a spot in the NBA playoffs. Still, some are incomplete, and the final moves will be made during training camp.

With that in mind, we see that teams like Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, LA Lakers, Phoenix Suns, and Milwaukee Bucks have a lot of quality on their starting lineups and bench.

However, a few lack depth and could consider adding more players and quality to their roster heading into the new season. Let's have a look at five of them.

5 NBA teams in need of more bench depth

#5 - Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have an elite starting five with Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis, and Robert Williams. Their bench consists only of two high-quality players, Malcolm Brogdon and Al Horford.

The problem here is not the number of role players, because Boston has a lot, but the lack of quality, especially if Blake Griffin doesn't return to the team. Unless Payton Pritchard steps up, the Celtics will need reinforcements at guard and forward positions.

With a seven or eight-man rotation as the most likely scenario, the offseason departure of Marcus Smart and Grant Williams will likely hurt the Celtics.

#4 - Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors lost Fred VanVleet this offseason after his move to the Houston Rockets. They replaced him with FIBA World Cup champion Dennis Schroder, while Jakob Poeltl also joined the squad from the San Antonio Spurs.

The Raptors are stacked at the forward position with OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, Chris Boucher, Otto Porter Jr., and Thaddeus Young. Their problem lies in the point guard and center position.

Toronto must see Christian Koloko embrace a backup center role while Gary Trent Jr. is the only quality guard who can become Schroder's backup. The Raptors will have to play Malachi Flynn more (13.0 mpg last season, 4.6 ppg), but still, there is a lack of quality there. The same goes with the center position, but the gap there can be covered by Siakam and Boucher, who can play at both positions if needed.

#3 - Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have a lot of quality in guard positions, with Bogdan Bogdanovic and Patty Mills coming off the bench. The same goes with AJ Griffin at forward, while their starting five features De'Andre Hunter, Trae Young, and Dejounte Murray.

Griffin and Saddiq Bey offer extra firepower at the forward position, but there is no quality backup center behind Clint Capela. That's the biggest issue the Hawks have to deal with roster-wise. If they don't cover it, they take a risk going into the season with just one center in the Swiss big man.

#2- Miami Heat

The 2023 runners-up missed some crucial parts of their NBA Finals run, as Max Strus and Gabe Vincent departed in the offseason. Their starting five remains strong, but they haven't covered Vincent and Strus' gap, even though they brought Josh Richardson back.

Miami bolstered the frontline with center Thomas Bryant, but they lack quality at guard positions, even though Caleb Martin and Duncan Robinson will likely see more minutes. Still, the scenario can change if superstar guard Damian Lillard joins, as his addition will shape the roster.

#1 - Denver Nuggets

The reigning NBA champions have lost some key members of their championship team, like Jeff Green and Bruce Brown, and didn't replace them properly. Brown had a key role off the bench, so the Nuggets expect Reggie Jackson and Ish Smith to cover for him.

In the frontline, Green was great defensively off the bench, so it is questionable how Denver will replace his contribution on the court. It won't come as a surprise if coach Michael Malone goes small ball to give some rest to Aaron Gordon, as the problem here is the lack of bench quality in the frontline.