5 NBA teams that need a lockdown defender

Versatile, switchable defensive players are in as high demand as ever in the modern NBA. Teams are constantly on the lookout for the next 3-and-D wing or pesky guard defender.

This has substantially increased the values of role players such as OG Anunoby and Marcus Smart. However, there are still quite a few teams, including some aspiring contenders, who lack this kind of player.

Here are five teams that are in the most desperate need of a lockdown defender ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season:

Sacramento Kings stars Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox

#5. Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball

The Charlotte Hornets have plenty of young talent, including star point guard LaMelo Ball and 2023 No. 2 pick Brandon Miller. The Hornets are also getting forward Miles Bridges back after he missed all last season due to a domestic violence investigation.

However, Charlotte’s roster as a whole is still very offense-heavy, which is a big reason why the team finished just 20th in team defensive rating last season (114.7).

So, adding an elite defender would go a long way toward helping the Hornets improve upon last season's 27-55 record (14th in the Eastern Conference).

#4. Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons star guard Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons signaled that they’re looking to take a step forward next season when they signed Monty Williams to a massive six-year, $78.5 million coaching contract. Williams is known for his player development and could help someone like 2023 No. 5 pick Ausar Thompson develop into an elite NBA-level defender.

However, like the Hornets, the Pistons don’t really have someone who is already an established lockdown defender. This is a big reason why the team finished just 27th in team defensive rating last season (117.8).

The good news for Detroit is that rising star guard Cade Cunningham is set to return from his season-ending shin surgery that kept him out most of last season.

A healthy Cunningham plus internal growth should help the Pistons take a big leap after finishing with a league-worst 17-65 record. But Detroit could still be well-served to make a run at a proven wing defender to possibly challenge for a play-in spot in the Eastern Conference.

#3. Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks stars Dejounte Murray and Trae Young

The Atlanta Hawks have gone all in on their star duo of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. However, the team was still disappointed last season, finishing just 41-41 (seventh in the East) and 22nd in team defensive rating (115.4).

The Hawks have limited trade assets left after giving up most of their future draft picks to acquire Murray from San Antonio last offseason. However, if the Hawks can still find a way to trade for a lockdown wing defender, it could elevate them into the upper echelon of the East.

#2. Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving

The Dallas Mavericks were another one of the most disappointing teams last season, finishing 38-44 (11th in the Western Conference) and missing the playoffs. The team also finished just 25th in team defensive rating (116.1). This came despite strong seasons from star guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

The Mavs made some minor moves this offseason to address their issues, including signing two-way forward Grant Williams. However, the team still lacks a truly elite defender. So, if the Mavs want to go all-in on contending this season, a move for a top-tier defensive wing could be in order.

#1. Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings star big man Domantas Sabonis

The Sacramento Kings are coming off their best season since 2005 (48-34, third in the West). The Kings thrived last season on the back of their top-ranked team offensive rating (118.6).

However, they still struggled mightily on the defensive end, finishing 24th in team defensive rating (116.0). Sacramento’s defensive weaknesses were then exposed when the team was upset by the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. This included their lack of wing defense and rim protection.

The Kings did little to address their defensive issues this offseason. So a trade for a better defensive guard or wing would help ensure that they are not once again just a regular season team in 2024.

