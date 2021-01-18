The 2020 NBA Finals saw LeBron James and the LA Lakers tear through the competition, winning the franchise's 17th NBA title.

The Bubble also marked the emergence of underdogs making their presence felt in the playoffs. Miami Heat were the biggest surprise, as they went all the way to the Finals as a fifth seed. The Heat fought fearlessly in the final series against the Lakers but got thwarted by multiple player injuries.

The Denver Nuggets pulled off a major upset by defeating a top contender in the West - the LA Clippers. Even the Portland Trail Blazers were on fire in the bubble and clinched the eighth seed by going on an impressive winning streak.

5 NBA teams that are one piece away from becoming title contenders

The 2020 postseason displayed how vital a single player can be to a team's success. Damian Lillard, Jamal Murray and Goran Dragic went down with injuries that changed the trajectory of their teams' playoff runs.

The NBA is teeming with talented teams that are just one piece away from taking a leap and reaching the Conference Finals this year; a few of them could reach the summit and get a chance to play in the NBA Finals too.

In this article, we will take a look at five such teams that are one piece away from taking the next step and realize their full potential as a title contender.

#1 Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics celebrates with Jayson Tatum after scoring against the Houston Rockets.

The Boston Celtics have the best chance of becoming an NBA title contender in the coming season. However, that may not happen with their current roster.

The Boston Celtics have been one of the top teams in the NBA regular season for the past few seasons but have not managed to go deep in the playoffs. Something is holding them back.

It could be that the team is young and lacks experience or that the Boston Celtics are missing a piece.

Leading the @celtics to a 3-0 record in Week 3, @jaytatum0 was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week! #BestOfNBA



33.0 PPG | 5.3 RPG | 2.7 APG pic.twitter.com/wwdCwa0eDk — NBA (@NBA) January 11, 2021

Trading for a solid All-Star-caliber front -ine player could do the trick for the Boston Celtics.

They have many weapons in offense but lack the mental toughness required for the postseason. While Tristan Thompson should help in that regard, he might not be able to do it alone.

There have also been rumors around the Boston Celtics being interested in acquiring Victor Oladipo. A move like that could bolster their NBA title-winning hopes further.

#2 Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid look on against the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena.

Like the Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers haven't managed to realize their full potential in the playoffs. The 76ers are teeming with raw talent and are led by arguably the best center in the game right now in Joel Embiid.

However, the 76ers have not made it to the Conference finals since AI (Allen Iverson) wore the franchise's jersey.

The NBA franchise needs to shake things up with a move that could help them play well when it counts the most — during the playoffs.

Embiid took over for Philly in OT ♨️



Dropped a 45-piece tonight pic.twitter.com/7iIibFCh4s — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 13, 2021

The 76ers are so close to making it happen but need to add one more piece that could help get there.

Ben Simmons is relieved he didn’t get traded in the James Harden deal, but now he needs to show up big time in the NBA playoffs. Rumors surrounding Bradley Beal and the 76ers have been doing the rounds lately though.