5 NBA teams who played most games on Christmas day

This year's NBA Christmas Day games are right around the corner, and with a full slate of highly anticipated matchups, fans are anxiously awaiting Monday's lineup. Things will tip off in the morning with the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks set to compete at noon (Eastern Time). After that, we'll move to the Western Conference, where the Golden State Warriors will play the Denver Nuggets.

After that, the third game of the day will commence, with a meeting between longtime rivals the Boston Celtics and LA Lakers. Following that, we shift to the evening portion of the schedule, with the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat set to match up at 8 p.m. ET.

Last, but certainly not least, we have a meeting between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns set for 10:30 p.m. ET, closing out this year's Christmas Day lineup. As we head into the weekend, let's take a look at the five NBA teams who have played the most games on Christmas.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five NBA teams who played the most on Christmas

#5: Detroit Pistons (32 games)

Pacers Pistons Basketball

The Detroit Pistons have continued to struggle this season, much like they did last season as well. Although the team hoped that they would get a top pick in the draft in order to land Victor Wembanyama, that wasn't the case.

Despite that and the fact that they aren't included in this year's Christmas Day lineup, the team has the fifth-most Christmas Day appearances with 32. Although there's no system used to determine which teams play on Christmas, the Pistons will have to improve if they want to be on next year's schedule.

#4: Philadelphia 76ers (33 games)

Timberwolves 76ers Basketball

The Philadelphia 76ers, and reigning MVP Joel Embiid will compete against the Miami Heat this year, adding to their 33 Christmas appearances. Last year, the team matched up with the New York Knicks, who they defeated 119-112.

Now, the team will have a chance to not only extend their lead over their conference rivals but also close the gap on first place. With the 76ers just 1.5 games out of first place, the stakes will be at an all-time high on December 25th.

#3: Boston Celtics (36 games)

Cavaliers Celtics Basketball

Much like the Philadelphia 76ers, the Boston Celtics have become a staple of the NBA's Christmas Day lineup. Last year, the team matched up with the Milwaukee Bucks, picking up an astounding 139-118 win that saw Jayson Tatum erupt for 41 points.

This year, the team will match up with their longtime rivals, the LA Lakers, in a high-stakes affair. Considering the longstanding rivalry between the two teams, it's no secret that both will be out to pick up a big win on national television.

#2: LA Lakers (49 games)

Knicks Lakers Basketball

The LA Lakers have continued to be a featured team in the NBA's Christmas Day lineup. From the Showtime Lakers to the Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal years, the franchise has racked up 49 Christmas Day appearances.

Last year, the team fell to the Dallas Mavericks 124-115, as Luka Doncic led the way with a 32-point outing that saw him flirt with a triple-double. On the heels of the LA Lakers' In-Season Tournament win, expect fireworks when they match up with the Boston Celtics.

#1: New York Knicks (55 games)

Knicks Celtics Basketball

The New York Knicks are without question one of the most storied franchises in the NBA. Thanks in part to the famed Madison Square Garden, the Knicks have racked up 55 Christmas Day appearances heading into Monday's meeting with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Currently, the team sits tied for 4th place in the Eastern Conference alongside the Orlando Magic, who also have a 16-11 record. As the Knicks look to continue their tradition of playing on Christmas, the game will be a high-stakes affair after their 2022 Christmas loss to the 76ers.

Over the years the NBA's Christmas Day lineup has produced a number of memories, and plenty of highlights. From LeBron James' famed triple-double with the Cleveland Cavaliers to Richard Jefferson's iconic Christmas Day dunk several years ago, teams turn up the heat.

With inter-conference matchups, longstanding rivalries, and plenty of hype, this year's NBA Christmas Day slate of games is expected to be no different. As we anxiously await tip-off on Monday, enjoy this throwback to rookie LeBron and Tracy McGrady going head-to-head on Christmas Day 2003.