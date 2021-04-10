5 NBA teams that have a realistic shot at dethroning LA Lakers in the playoffs | NBA season 2020-21

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have their sights set on winning back-to-back NBA championships this season. Despite injuries derailing their regular season, if the reigning champions are healthy when the postseason begins next month, they will be the team to beat.

But there are teams around the league that will not be intimidated by the LA Lakers. NBA teams from both the East and West have loaded up for an opportunity to win the championship this season. But which teams have a realistic shot at dethroning LeBron and the Lakers?

Honorable mention for the NBA teams that won’t beat the LA Lakers in the playoffs

There are good teams in the regular season that may not be ready for a championship run yet. The Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns don't have the experience to defeat the LA Lakers in a best-of-seven series.

The Portland Trail Blazers also didn’t add a significant piece to their roster since last season, which will be their downfall in the NBA Playoffs.

Now, let's look to those who can give the LA Lakers a run for their money:

#5 - Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are no longer the dominant regular-season team from the last two seasons, but that shouldn't affect their credentials as title contenders. Coach Mike Budenholzer is a year smarter and they are showing a more diversified defense this year.

LeBron James #23 is guarded by Giannis Antetokounmpo #34.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is putting up MVP-type numbers once again on both ends of the floor. Furthermore, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and Brook Lopez form a brick wall in the paint that has made it hard for opponents to penetrate. Then they have the X-factor, PJ Tucker, who was brought in to guard the best wing players in the game including James.

Currently, the Bucks are fifth in offensive rating (116.2) and eighth in defensive rating (110.2). Not bad for a team that’s supposedly just a dark horse to win it all this season.

Expect Milwaukee to be a problem for the top teams in the East and don’t be surprised if they win it all even if they face the LA Lakers in the NBA Finals.

#4 - Denver Nuggets

Last year’s trip to the Western Conference Finals showed that the Denver Nuggets belonged on the big stage. Coach Michael Malone has a team that has more weapons to throw at the LA Lakers should they face each other in the postseason.

Nikola Jokic #15 puts up a shot over Myles Turner #33.

Nikola Jokic is putting together a historic season that could end with him winning the MVP award. There’s also Jamal Murray, who exploded with his pyrotechnics in the bubble last year.

The Nuggets also have a more polished Michael Porter Jr. and veteran Paul Millsap. Last but not least, the Nuggets have newly acquired frontcourt men in Aaron Gordon and JaVale McGee, who won a title with the LA Lakers last season.

The Nuggets are second in offensive rating (117.0) this season but only 15th in defensive rating (111.5). Just like the No. 1 team on this list, they are going to have to rely on their offense to win most games but their offense is good enough that they just might be able to shock everyone, including the LA Lakers.

#3 - Philadelphia 76ers

Coach Doc Rivers has been a calming influence on the Philadelphia 76ers this season. They are second in defensive rating (107.1) only to the LA Lakers and only 14th in offensive rating (111.9).

So glad that Joel Embiid, the rightful NBA MVP, is back. pic.twitter.com/gHnEXDpaVJ — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) April 4, 2021

Had Joel Embiid not been injured, it’s possible that they would still have been the No. 1 team in the East. Embiid is a versatile big man who is putting together an MVP season that could also end in a championship.

But Ben Simmons might be the key to beating the LA Lakers. Not only is he a terrific playmaker, but he’s also one of the league’s best defenders, able to shut down the top players in the game.

Since his rookie season, the three-time All-Star has won five of his seven head-to-head matchups against LeBron James. He seems to relish his battles with the four-time MVP and he's probably salivating at the thought of a seven-game series between them in the NBA Finals.

#2 - LA Clippers

The LA Clippers missed a golden opportunity in last year’s playoffs to prove that they are the team to beat in Los Angeles.

With Tyronn Lue at the helm this season, they are being led by someone who used to coach LeBron. This is a huge advantage that the Clippers should exploit.

Kawhi Leonard #2 dribbles as he is defended by Anthony Davis #3 and Dennis Schroder #17.

The Clippers are third in offensive rating at 117.0 and ninth in defensive rating at 110.5. In their last 13 games, they have held opponents to under 110 points on 10 occasions, less than 100 points four times and below 90 points twice.

That’s the mark of a champion team and they can cause a lot of problems for the LA Lakers, who are only 19th in offensive rating (109.7).

Kawhi Leonard continues to prove himself to be one of the best two-way players in the league. James has admitted in the past that the Clippers forward guards him better than any player in the NBA.

The two-time Defensive Player of the Year is determined to show his superiority over the LA Lakers star and this year could be his best chance.

#1 - Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are widely considered the favorites to win over the LA Lakers in a seven-game series.

They lead the league in offensive rating at 117.5 and this is with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving missing games through injury and personal reasons, respectively.

The Nets are an offensive juggernaut that the LA Lakers, with their vaunted defense (No. 1 at 105.6), can’t contain for too long. Coach Steve Nash has every one of his Big 3 playing seamlessly with one another.

Defense is indeed their weakness and it's one of the worst in the NBA (ranked 25th in defensive rating). But the eye test shows that they are better defensively than statistics show and they have players who can elevate their game on the defensive end during the playoffs.

When push comes to shove, Durant can switch onto James to disrupt the LA Lakers offense. If there’s a team that can stop the LA Lakers from repeating as champions, look no further than the Brooklyn Nets.

