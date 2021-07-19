5 NBA teams against whom Stephen Curry has scored the most points

Stephen Curry is widely regarded as one of the best shooters in the history of the NBA. The Golden State Warriors talisman has achieved numerous scoring records in the competition.

His shooting from beyond the arc has helped him become an efficient scorer for his team over the years. Stephen Curry won the 2020-21 NBA scoring title, averaging 32 points per game on 48.2% field goal shooting and 42.1% three-point shooting. He converted 5.3 shots on 12.7 attempts per game.

Start your day with 10 minutes of vintage Stephen Curry dribbling wizardry ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/3tau282iMQ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 14, 2021

That marked only the second time Stephen Curry ended a season as the scoring champion. Curry rarely has bad games, which has helped him score big against all 29 teams he has faced in the NBA since his debut.

On that note, let's take a look at five teams Stephen Curry has scored the most points against in his career thus far.

#5 Minnesota Timberwolves - 844 points

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors

The Minnesota Timberwolves are one of Stephen Curry's favorite opposition teams in terms of points scored.

The two-time MVP has played 33 of his 762 regular-season career games against the T'Wolves, scoring 844 points at an average of 25.6 points per game. He has won 27 games against the Timberwolves.

Stephen Curry has shot at least 3.8 threes per game against the Timberwolves and made a whopping 47.9% field-goal attempts. His best game against the Timberwolves was in 2015, when he scored 46 points.

All the best 4-point plays, courtesy of @StephenCurry30 🏀 pic.twitter.com/ieBHYtK4nA — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 22, 2018

#4 Phoenix Suns - 860 points

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are next on the list, conceding 860 points in total against Stephen Curry in 39 games. He has scored 22 points on average against the Suns and also dished out 6.5 assists per game against the 2021 NBA finalists.

Curry has shot 46.9% from the field against the Suns and made 3.5 threes per game against them thus far. Stephen Curry has won 25 of the 39 games he has played against the Phoenix Suns in his career thus far.

His best game against the Suns came in 2017, when he scored 42 points.

#3 Portland Trail Blazers - 925 points

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry has scored 925 points against the Portland Trail Blazers, the third-most he has scored against any team in the NBA.

But he has averaged a whopping 28 points per game against them across 33 games. His career-best 62-point game came against the Blazers earlier this year in January. Curry also has multiple 40-point games against the Trail Blazers.

The 33-year-old has won 22 games against the Blazers.

#2 OKC Thunder - 968 points

Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder

For most of Stephen Curry's career, the OKC Thunder have been one of the most consistent teams in the NBA.

Despite that, Curry has scored 968 points against them in 37 games. He has averaged 26.2 points and 6.6 assists against the Thunder and has shot 49.3% from the field per game.

His best performance against the OKC Thunder came in the 2020-21 NBA season, when he scored 49 points against them in May. Curry has won 20 games against the Thunder.

#1 LA Clippers - 1001 points

LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors

The LA Clippers are the first team against whom Stephen Curry has racked up 1000 career points.

He has scored 1001 points in total against the Clippers, averaging 24.4 points and six assists per game. He has shot a staggering 49.6% per game against the Clippers throughout his career.

Stephen Curry's best game against the LA Clippers came in 2018, when he scored a whopping 45 points. He has won 29 games against the Clippers.

