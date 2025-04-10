5 NBA teams still hunting for late-season roster upgrades ahead of playoffs tip-off

With the NBA playoffs right around the corner, teams are making last-minute preparations to beef up their rosters for the foreseeable future. While the time has passed for making high-profile trades, teams can still get valuable backup by signing players on minimum deals.
While some ball clubs have essentially locked in their lineups for their postseason run, there are a handful of teams (playoff-bound or otherwise) that can still pick up some pieces to fill their last roster spots.
Boston Celtics
Over the past three seasons, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla has done a great job maximizing his roster. As Boston gears up for its title defense, Mazzulla can have even more tactical options once the team signs a 15th man. This could either be a veteran to play spot minutes or a youngster who can eventually flourish after being immersed in the playoffs.
Golden State Warriors
Another head coach with an excellent track record in developing young talent is Steve Kerr. The multi-titled Warriors mentor has proven time and time again that he can mold inexperienced players into solid rotation players. As such, any two-way player or G League aspirant would be fortunate to be picked by the Warriors front office to join the team on the bench.
Dallas Mavericks
On Thursday, the Mavericks — who are headed for the play-in — announced that they would be giving a standard contract to two-way player Brandon Williams. With the Mavs plagued by injuries this season, Williams gives the team an extra option in case the injury bug strikes at the most inopportune time.
New Orleans Pelicans
Elfrid Payton and Kylor Kelley, two players on the Pelicans roster, are on 10-day contracts that will expire this weekend. It's possible that New Orleans will sign either one of these players (or some other player, for that matter) to a standard contract for the purpose of adding roster flexibility.
Toronto Raptors
On Thursday, the Raptors waived Orlando Robinson and Cole Swider, two players that had signed rest-of-season contracts. Though Toronto won't be competing in the play-in this year, they can look towards the future and start building out their roster by signing players they're reportedly interested in (such as Colin Castleton or AJ Lawson).
