5 NBA teams that improved their rosters the most during the 2019-20 regular season

The Atlanta Hawks have made several moves throughout the season

The 2019 offseason was among the most exciting in NBA history as an influx of the NBA's top talents switched teams. Free-agent superstars such as Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, and Kyrie Irving opted to seek out new challenges, while there were also blockbuster trades for Paul George, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis.

Following a breathless summer, a new record was set for the most time passed between a trade - although activity picked up following the turn of the year, and several teams made big moves ahead of the trade deadline earlier this month. Sides have also utilized free agent signings, and here we will take a look at the five NBA teams that improved their rosters the most during the 2019-20 regular season.

#5 Minnesota Timberwolves

D'Angelo Russell completed a trade to the Timberwolves earlier this month

After missing out on last season's playoffs, the Minnesota Timberwolves intended to sign a new elite point-guard during the 2019 offseason. The Wolves identified D'Angelo Russell as their primary target, although the All-Star guard opted to move to the Golden State Warriors as part of the sign-and-trade deal that resulted in Kevin Durant heading to the Nets.

Predictably, the empty-handed Wolves quickly fell out of the race for the postseason, although with the Warriors also struggling - the front office was able to revisit a deal for Russell ahead of the trade deadline - and eventually completed an unlikely swoop for the 24-year-old. The Wolves had to send Andrew Wiggins to Golden State, although the addition of Russell alongside Karl-Anthony Towns provides the team with an extremely promising young core to build around.

The Wolves also completed several less notable deals in the buildup to the deadline - and while few will have a long-term impact on the future of the franchise, Malik Beasley has averaged 21.8 points and 6.0 rebounds over his first six appearances in Minnesota - and could turn out to be a huge gift.

