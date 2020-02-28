5 NBA Teams with the highest 4th quarter net rating this season

Los Angeles Lakers are one of the best defensive teams in the league

With advanced basketball statistics being used more than ever, analytics is being used to track a player's capability. Whether it be points per game or assists per game, stats are being used to understand how players influence their respective franchises.

One of the most underused statistics is the net rating. Net rating is an offensive rating minus defensive rating. It is used to learn how good a particular team is on the offensive side of the floor as well as the defensive.

Come crunch time, it is absolutely consequential for a team to be solid on both the ends of the floor. Past champions have always shown up and showed out when it matters most. The game is all about efficiency. Maximum points and minimum allowed is the aim of all teams.

Now, we look at the five teams who have the highest 4th quarter net rating in the NBA.

#5 Los Angeles Clippers - 4.9

Marcus Morris Sr. is an invaluable addition to the Clippers

Arguably the best team on paper, the Los Angeles Clippers have a truly amazing team with top two-way players. Coached by Doc Rivers, the Clippers have a net rating of 4.9 which is the fifth-best in the league.

With players such as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers have a dominant presence on both the ends of the floor. They are ever-present on defense with the likes of Patrick Beverley and Montrezl Harrell and the likes of Lou Williams and Marcus Morris Sr on the offensive end.

Doc Rivers and co. have a field goal percentage of 46.2 and with George missing chunks of the season due to injuries, the Clippers are only going to get better when he gets a consistent run of the games on the side.

