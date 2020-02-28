5 NBA Teams with the highest true shooting percentage this season

Giannis Antetokounmpo's jump shot has improved considerably this season

True shooting percentage is calculated by taking into consideration the player's field goals, 3-point field goals, and free throws. True shooting is intended to understand a player's shooting efficiency from everywhere on the court.

A team's true shooting percentage takes into account the collective shooting accuracy of the aformentioned three metrics of every individual on a team. It gives you a clear picture of the team's efficiency. It isn't a perfect stat but gives you a good idea of the team's strengths and weaknesses.

Here, we look at the five teams with the best true shooting percentage in the NBA this season.

#5 Houston Rockets - 58.1%

Russell Westbrook has a true shooting percentage of 53.5

Houston Rockets with 58.1% have the fifth-best true shooting percentage in the NBA. Possessing the likes of James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Eric Gordon, etc. the Rockets have some of the best shooters in the league.

Coach Mike D'Antoni implements the system of iso-ball and now small ball with the Rockets and he has pretty much sacrificed size for the shooting proficiency of the team. They are currently fourth in the highly competitive Western Conference and are only two games behind the Denver Nuggets who hold the second seed.

Only time will tell how D'Antoni's system is going to work this season with the playoffs just around the corner. However, with Russell Westbrook being his imperious self and James Harden returning to form, they could go deep into the postseason.

