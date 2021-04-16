5 NBA teams that have worsened the most since the 2021 All-Star break | NBA season 2020-21

This NBA season has been unlike any other. Daily testing, empty arenas and fewer games have impacted the league significantly. With vaccinations, trades and increasing fan attendance, several teams have seen a boost in rankings since the All-Star break.

However, not every team has fared so well. The condensed second-half schedule has caused many teams to suffer short turnarounds, injuries and exhaustion. Some teams that started out decent - if not excellent - have been severely impacted since the All-Star break.

These are the five teams who have had the worst second half of the season so far.

5 teams that have done the worst since the NBA All-Star break

#1 Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James was injured on March 20, 2021.

Power ranking before All-Star Break: 3

Current power ranking: 10

The 2020 NBA Champions started the season strong and were projected to be in the Western Conference Finals, if not return to the NBA Finals.

After losing Anthony Davis to Achilles tendonitis and a calf strain, LeBron James kept the team near the top of the Western Conference. Before the All-Star break, the Los Angeles Lakers were 24-13 and were a shoo-in for the playoffs.

Unfortunately, James was injured during the March 20 game against the Atlanta Hawks and has had to miss several weeks due to a high ankle sprain. Without their two stars, the Lakers have had a losing record and have fallen significantly in the rankings.

High-ankle sprain for LeBron James, out indefinitely, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 20, 2021

The writing's not on the wall for the reigning champs, however. Davis is expected to return in late April and James is projected to recover by early May. So the Lakers might still be able to save their season.

#2 San Antonio Spurs

This condensed season has majorly impacted the Spurs.

Power ranking before All-Star Break: 10

Current power ranking: 15

The San Antonio Spurs weren't expected to make a championship run this year, but their performance has been disappointing.

Injuries and a young team are at the center of the Spurs’ lackluster second half of the season. In a normal NBA year, San Antonio’s inexperienced players would not be such a factor.

Practice and more games give rookies the chance to improve, allowing younger players to learn from veterans like DeMar DeRozan while also giving the coaching staff a chance to polish rotations.

However, the condensed nature of the NBA's second half means teams don’t have as much room for error. As a result, the Spurs are struggling to win games and they have suffered more than most teams since the All-Star break.

#3 Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have been dealt a difficult hand.

Power ranking before All-Star Break: 14

Current power ranking: 24

It goes without saying that COVID-19 protocols have affected every team in the NBA. But no team has been impacted more than the Toronto Raptors. Due to Canada's policies, the 2019 NBA Champions have had to relocate more than 1,000 miles from their home city to Tampa Bay, Florida.

Kyle Lowry was rumored to be traded at the NBA trade deadline, but he ultimately stayed with the team. Unfortunately, his lingering foot infection has caused him to miss several games for the Raptors.

In addition to the temporary relocation, COVID-19 health and safety protocols have caused players to miss games as well. Sadly, it looks like the Raptors might break the Tampa Bay championship streak this year.

#4 Orlando Magic

The second half of the season hasn't been kind to the Orlando Magic.

Power ranking before All-Star Break: 25

Current power ranking: 28

Before the All-Star break, the Orlando Magic were bad. Now, they're among the worst in the Eastern Conference. Since trading Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vučević at the trade deadline, the Magic have only won three NBA games.

Orlando is trading Nikola Vucevic Al-Farouq Aminu to Chicago, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Considering their moves this season, it looks like the Orlando Magic have decided to call the 2020-21 NBA season a wash and start rebuilding for the future. They could potentially make the play-in tournament, but it would take a little sorcery at this point in the season.

#5 Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have fallen to last place in power rankings.

Power ranking before All-Star Break: 23

Current power ranking: 30

The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't made much of a rumble this NBA season. Their star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up amazing numbers before the All-Star break, but the fire seems to have died down. Now, the Thunder are among the worst in the Western Conference.

ESPN Sources: As the Oklahoma City Thunder turn to younger players in the nightly rotation, five-time All-Star center Al Horford will be no longer active for games this season. https://t.co/PwEC0MaUid — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 27, 2021

Since the trade deadline, the Thunder have stopped playing Al Horford in order to focus on younger players. An inexperienced team paired with injuries have resulted in lackluster performances. For now, it looks like Oklahoma City is riding the tank to make moves in the NBA off-season.