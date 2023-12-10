5 NBA teams with worst defensive rating for 2023-24 season ft. Indiana Pacers & more

As NBA offensive strategies undergo continuous evolution, defensive approaches have also become increasingly intriguing. The Denver Nuggets, last season’s champions, were 15th in defensive rating by the end of the regular season with 113.5. The Cleveland Cavaliers, boasting the top-ranked defense, were eliminated in the first round.

The defensive rating represents the number of points an opposing team scores per 100 possessions. It is calculated using the formula: Defensive Rating (per 100 possessions) = Points Allowed / Total Possessions x 100.

Many teams have notably poor defenses this season, and their bad defenses easily pass the eye test. However, one of the best organizations in the league right now is among the worst five defensively.

One-fourth into the season, here are the five NBA teams with the worst defensive ratings.

5 NBA teams with worst defensive ratings

#5, Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks currently have a defensive rating of 118.3. Despite having defensive players such as Clint Capela, Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu, the team is primarily known for its potent offense, led by backcourt players Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The Hawks sit at No. 10 in the Eastern Conference with a 9-12 record.

#4, San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are currently on a 16-game losing streak this season, and their struggles can be attributed in part to their weak defense, which is evident in their defensive rating of 118.9, ranking 27th in the NBA.

With a 3-18 record, it appears they might be heading toward a top spot in the draft lottery once again. A positive note is the presence of phenom Victor Wembanyama, who is proving to be a valuable two-way player for the Spurs.

#3, Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers unexpectedly join this category with the third-lowest defensive rating at 119.8. While their offensive rating leads the NBA at 123.5, highlighting their scoring prowess, their defense ranks among the weakest in the league.

#2, Charlotte Hornets

Playful puns about the Charlotte Hornets "locking people up" aside, their defense has been less than stellar, with a 120.7 defensive rating, which is the same as the bottom team. The Hornets are facing a challenge, evident in their minus-7.8 net rating, as their offense struggles to compensate for the defensive shortcomings.

They have a 7-13 record, third-worst in the Eastern Conference.

#1, Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards, under the leadership of Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma, currently possess the lowest defensive rating this season at 120.7. With a challenging minus-8.7 net rating, they find themselves as the second-worst team in the Eastern Conference, holding a 3-18 record. Their standing is just above the 2-20 Detroit Pistons.