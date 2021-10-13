5 NBA veterans still looking for a team in free agency ahead of the 2021-22 season

Despite the 2021 NBA offseason having a weak free agency class, it is safe to say that franchises were fairly active in the market. Most of the major free-agency moves have already been made, as the teams have consolidated their rosters ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season.

However, there are still a few experienced players who are yet to sign with a team that could provide them with valuable minutes.

In this article, we take a look at five NBA players who are still looking for a team ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season.

5 NBA players who are still on the lookout for a team right now

The 2021-22 NBA season is expected to be highly competitive, with various teams moving towards the 'superteam' model. Both conferences are stacked with contenders, and teams will need all the help they can garner.

On that note, here are the five NBA players they can still target:

#5 - James Ennis, Small Forward/Shooting Guard

James Ennis could end up on the LA Lakers roster soon

James Ennis drew significant attention to himself on social media recently, as he publicly lobbied himself for a spot on the LA Lakers.

The swingman last played NBA basketball for the Orlando Magic, averaging 8 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist per game. He shot 43% from downtown, and several contenders in the NBA can use him in a 3&D role in the 2021-22 NBA season.

James Ennis @JamesDa_Truth I play defense sign me already lol I play defense sign me already lol

The LA Lakers have been a popular choice for NBA veterans this offseason, and it won't be a surprise if Ennis ends up there before the start of the new campaign.

#4 - Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Small Forward/Power Forward

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was playing for the Portland Trail Blazers last season

A specialist on the defensive side of the ball, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is a throwback to the gritty forwards of the 90s.

The 26-year-old is usually tasked with guarding either the opposition's best player or bench player. He is one of the most underrated role players in the league.

Hollis-Jefferson was with the Portland Trail Blazers last season but failed to do anything of note. However, it would be foolish to write the athletic forward off at this point, as he has a lot of game still left in him.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh