When it comes to life outside of basketball, some NBA stars choose to keep that part of themselves private or out of the public's spotlight. With constant cameras and monitoring as soon as they step on the court, it makes sense why some players would prefer to keep their business to themselves.

However, some choose to go public with their relationships whether through an engagement or going out together. Additionally, some of the wives and girlfriends of NBA players are no slouch regarding their net worth.

Some are considered business savants or even renowned individuals in the music industry, while most of these NBA couples are widely considered to be a dynamic pairing.

Here are the top five NBA wives and girlfriends with the highest net worth.

5) Lauren Holiday

Net Worth: $5 million (according to Fresherslive)

Lauren Holiday is the wife of Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday, and the two have been together since 2013. Lauren is a renowned American soccer player who has played for the Boston Breakers and FC Kansas City in the National Women's Soccer League.

4) Jordyn Woods

Net Worth: $6 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth)

Known to be in a relationship with Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, the couple officially confirmed their status on Instagram on Sept. 27, 2020. The two have remained strong together as Jordyn Woods would be present in some of Towns' ball games and can be seen going on vacations together.

Regarding her business ventures, Woods launched her activewear line in 2018 called "SECNDNTURE" while also collaborating with Kylie Jenner for the "Kylie x Jordan" collection for Kylie Cosmetics. Additionally, she did another clothing line alongside Boohoo.com in 2019 and also worked with Easilocks for the launching of her hair extensions line.

3) Ella Mai

Net Worth: $10 million (according to CAknowledge)

The famous R&B singer has been spotted in attendance with Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum at public gatherings and events. The electric couple were spotted together last year during Michael Rubin's 4th of July party and even this year during ex-Celtics teammate Marcus Smart's wedding.

Ella Mai is widely known for some of the best R&B songs, such as "Boo'd Up" and "Trip," which have made her an established presence in the music industry.

2) Ayesha Curry

Net Worth: $20 million (according to The Sports Rush)

Married to one of the greatest players in NBA history, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry has slowly built her net worth up with successful business ventures left and right. She has collaborated with her husband's sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, on their own wine company called "Domaine Curry," which they have sold to "Constellations Brands."

Additionally, Ayesha is a known cooking personality with her show "Ayesha's Home Kitchen," which first aired in 2017, and her cooking book "The Full Plate."

1) Cookie Johnson

Net Worth: $50 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth)

Cookie Johnson is the wife of Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson, and the two have been together for 30 years. They are active supporters of HIV/AIDS awareness initiatives and research projects. Additionally, Cookie Johnson is also a renowned entrepreneur and even an author of the NYT Bestseller "Believing in Magic."