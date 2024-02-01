5 new MVP contenders after Joel Embiid's injury raises concern amid NBA's 65-game rule

Joel Embiid's injury concerns have been a trending topic as of late with 12 missed games and also injuring his left knee in Tuesday night's 119-107 loss against the Golden State Warriors. With the NBA's 65-game rule, Embiid's current condition might result in being ineligible to win regular season awards, including NBA MVP and All-NBA teams.

This factors in his case for the league MVP award as the 76ers big man is not the only one playing at an elite level this season. There are also several players with strong cases to back up their position in the race, who are not experiencing the same injury issues the same way as Joel Embiid is.

With the NBA MVP race being a competitive one, five candidates are in a great position, following concerns about Joel Embiid's injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top five new NBA MVP contenders after Joel Embiid's injury concerns

5) Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks guard - Luka Doncic

Starting at number five on the list is Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic continues to be a consistent offensive force on the court for Dallas while contributing at other ends such as rebounding and decision-making. In his sixth season, the Mavericks star is averaging 34.7 points (48.9% shooting, including 37.5% from 3-point range), 9.6 assists and 8.6 rebounds per game.

4) Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics forward - Jayson Tatum

Moving to fourth on the list is Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. The five-time NBA All-Star is regarded as one of the best two-way players in the league today with his capability to be a nightmare matchup at both the offensive and defensive ends.

In arguably one of his well-rounded seasons, Tatum is putting up 26.9 points (47.3% shooting, including 36.3% from 3-point range), 8.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

3) Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo

In a list of players who can have the advantage to secure the NBA MVP award with Joel Embiid's injury concerns, Giannis Antetokounmpo is in another strong position to win it. Similar to Jayson Tatum, the Bucks star has no problems playing offensively and defensively at an elite level, with no signs of fatigue or slowing down.

This season, Antetokounmpo is putting up 31.0 points (60.7% shooting, including 26.0% from 3-point range), 11.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

2) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City Thunder guard - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Listed second on the list is another bonafide superstar, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The OKC Thunder guard is having a career year this season as the first option for his team. Leading the Thunder to second place (32-15 record) in the Western Conference standings. With the growing concern about Joel Embiid's injury, Gilgeous-Alexander has a shot at snatching his first NBA MVP trophy.

Additionally, the Thunder star is averaging 31.3 points (54.7% shooting, including 34.2% from 3-point range), 6.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.

1) Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets center - Nikola Jokic

Lastly, the reigning defending 2023 NBA champion Nikola Jokic gets the top spot on the list. Already a two-time MVP winner, Jokic is still in a strong position to take home his third one, considering the developing status of Joel Embiid's injury. When it comes to consistency, only a few stars can match the level of production that the Nuggets star is bringing to the court on a nightly basis.

This season, Nikola Jokic is averaging 26.3 points (58.5% shooting, including 35.8% from 3-point range), 12.1 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!