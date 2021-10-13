5 oldest NBA players to record a triple double

Oscar Robertson held the record for the most triple-doubles in NBA history, with 181 triple-doubles within a span of 14 seasons, until May 10, 2021, when it was broken by former Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook. The Hall of Famer's record was thought to be unbreakable, as he has held the record for 47 years.

Westbrook broke the record in Monday night's fixture against the Atlanta Hawks when he registered 28 points, 21 assists and 13 rebounds, although the Wizards lost the game with a point differential (125-124). Westbrook now holds the record for the most triple-doubles, having registered 184 triple-doubles in his 13-year career.

Let's dive into the five oldest NBA players to record a triple-double.

Top five oldest NBA players to register a triple double

#5 Jason Kidd (37 years and 343 days)

Jason Kidd #2 of the Dallas Mavericks drives as Kevin Durant #35 of the Oklahoma City Thunder follows in Game Two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals in the 2012 NBA Playoffs on April 30, 2012 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Oklahoma City defeated Dallas 102-99.

Jason Kidd spent 19 seasons in the NBA, having been drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in 1994 as the second overall pick. In that time, he spent the most seasons with the Mavericks (8), New Jersey Nets (7), Phoenix Suns (5) and a season with the New York Knicks, after which he retired from the game. He recorded a career average of 12.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists in 1391 appearances.

J-Kidd was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a player in 2018, honoring his role and promotion of the game. Kidd was the 1995 NBA Rookie of the Year, a 10-time All-Star player who led the NBA in assists for five seasons and was selected to the All-NBA First Team on five occasions and the All-Defensive First Team four times. He won his only championship title with the Mavericks in 2011 and is now the team's current coach.

The former Mavericks point guard recorded a triple-double (13 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists) in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at age 37 years and 343 days old, where the Mavericks claimed victory (101-93). He ranks as the 5th oldest on the list.

#4 Elvin Hayes (38 years and 148 days)

(L-R) Dwight Howard greets a large crowd of fans after he was introduced as a Houston Rocket along with former Houston Rocket greats Hakeem Olajuwon, Ralph Sampson, Elvin Hayes, Yao Ming and Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey (2R) on July 13, 2013 in Houston, Texas.

Elvin Hayes ranks fourth oldest as he registered a triple-double (16 points, 17 rebounds, 11 assists) at age 38 years and 148 days for the Houston Rockets in a game they lost to the San Antonio Spurs. The Big E added to his already well-decorated career the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1990 for his stellar impact on the game.

Hayes made his debut in the NBA as a Houston Rockets (formerly San Diego Rockets) No. 1 overall pick in the 1968 NBA draft and featured for a total of 16 seasons in the league. With a career average of 21 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 1303 appearances.

His talent was rewarded with a plethora of awards, including an NBA championship title in 1978, a 12-time All-Star selection, a two-time rebounding leader (1970, 1974), a 3-time All-NBA First Team and Second Team selection.

As a rookie in his debut season, he led the league in points and points per game, becoming the 1969 scoring champion.

