5 oldest NBA players to score 60 in a game ft. Steph Curry

Scoring 60 points in a game is incredibly tough for NBA players. When players do it at the later stages of their careers, it makes the accomplishment even more impressive. This often stems from fans and media members placing doubts on such players given their age and deem scoring 60 almost impossible.

When NBA players continue to age, it comes with uncertainty if they can still perform on par with how they did at the height of their basketball careers. However, one's skillset and determination become factors in players proving the doubters wrong by letting their game do the talking.

There have been numerous NBA players to score 60 points in a game; here's five of the oldest to do it.

Five oldest NBA players to score 60 points in a game

5) Tom Chambers

Former Phoenix Suns forward - Tom Chambers

Tom Chambers was the eighth pick in the 1981 NBA draft and soon established himself as one of the best-scoring power forwards in the league. On March 24, 1990, a 30-year-old Chambers put up 60 points (22-of-32 shooting) and six rebounds in a 121-95 Suns win over the Seattle SuperSonics.

He played in 16 seasons and averaged 18.1 points (46.8% shooting, including 30.7% from 3-point range) and 6.1 rebounds per game.

4) Wilt Chamberlain

In fourth on this NBA players list is the legendary Wilt Chamberlain. Back on Feb. 9, 1969, he was 32 years of age when he dropped 66 points (29-of-35 shooting) and 27 rebounds in a 134-116 Lakers win against the Phoenix Suns.

He lasted 15 seasons in the league and averaged 30.1 points (54.0% shooting) and 22.9 rebounds per game.

3) Damian Lillard

Milwaukee Bucks guard - Damian Lillard

Listed third on this NBA players' list is eighth-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard. The elite scoring guard is known for his impeccable shotmaking, which made his 60-point game on Jan. 25, 2023, all the more impressive. It came during a 134-124 Trail Blazers win against the Utah Jazz, where Lillard, aged 32, shot efficiently (21-of-29 shooting) to give his team the victory.

In his 12th season currently, he is averaging 25.2 points (42.8% shooting, including 35.1% from 3-point range) and 6.8 assists per game.

2) Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors guard - Steph Curry

Regarded as one of the greatest NBA shooters of all time, Steph Curry scoring 60 points in a game is as entertaining as it can get. On Saturday night's 141-134 loss to the Atlanta Hawks a 35-year-old Curry tried to put his team on his back with 60 points (22-of-38 shooting) but it wasn't enough.

In his 15th season, the Warriors star is putting up 28.1 points (45.9% shooting, including 41.1% from 3-point range) and 5.0 assists per game.

1) Kobe Bryant

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard - Kobe Bryant

Lastly, the legendary Kobe Bryant is recognized as one of the most elite NBA players with an impressive basketball resume. His shotmaking ability and defensive tenacity rivaled the likes of Michael Jordan and other greats of the game.

On April 13, 2016, 37-year-old Bryant put on a show in his final game when he went for 60 points (22-of-50 shooting) in a 101-96 win against the Utah Jazz.

He played in 20 NBA seasons and averaged 25.0 points (44.7% shooting, including 32.9% from 3-point range) and 5.2 rebounds per game.

