5 Oldest NBA players to score 60 points in a game

The 2020-21 NBA season has seen LeBron James continue his battle against Father Time. 'The King' is in his 18th NBA season and, at 36-year-old, continues to play at an MVP level. Meanwhile, 32-year-old Stephen Curry has ripped through opposition defenses and is playing himself into the MVP conversation as well, despite the Golden State Warriors' uninspiring record.

Earlier this year, Curry became one of the oldest players in NBA history to score at least 60 points in a game. We saw him put up 57 in a loss against the Dallas Mavericks last week, and we may see him reach 60 again at some point this season.

For LeBron James, his season-high was 46 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 25th, but he is still more than capable of having the second 60-point game of his career.

5 Oldest NBA players to reach the 60-point mark

In NBA history, it is a rare occurrence to see players older than 30 years of age put up 60-point nights. In fact, it has only happened nine times since the inception of the league.

In this piece, we will give you the five oldest NBA players to reach the 60-point mark in a regular-season game.

#5 Wilt Chamberlain: 68 points at 31 years and 117 days

Chamberlain is the NBA's all-time leader in rebounds.

Scoring records in the NBA are synonymous with Wilt Chamberlain, who is arguably the most dominant force seen in NBA history. The Philadelphia 76ers and LA Lakers legend's scoring was simply incredible, as was his rebounding and defense.

He owns most of the NBA statistical records and some of his marks seem impossible to break (100 points in a game, for example).

On December 16th, 1967, while playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, Chamberlain put up 68 points against the Chicago Bulls on the road. He made 30 of his 40 attempts from the field.

#4 Wilt Chamberlain: 60 points at 32 years and 158 days

Wilt Chamberlain during his LA Lakers tenure

After writing himself into the Philadephia 76ers record books, Wilt Chamberlain joined another storied NBA franchise - the LA Lakers.

During his first year in Los Angeles, back in the 1968-69 season, Chamberlain put up one of his best scoring clinics against the Cincinnati Royals.

Before the LA Lakers played against the Royals on January 26th, 1969, Chamberlain was averaging just 14 points in his previous 10 games.

He was coming off an 11-point outing in a loss against the Atlanta Hawks two days before playing the Royals, but exploded against Cincinnati, scoring 60 points and giving L.A. a 13-point win.