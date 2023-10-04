5 oldest players heading into 2023-2024 NBA season feat. LeBron James

With the advancements in sports science, professional athletes are playing longer than ever before. For some of the more fortunate stars, their careers can span deep into their 30s or, on occasion, into their 40s. LeBron James is on that list of players. The veteran superstar will be 38 when the new NBA season begins and 39 when it ends.

Yet, LeBron remains a top-10 talent in the NBA. However, he isn't the only high-level aging player in the league; multiple players under contract are on the wrong side of 35 and can still make a significant impact on the court.

Here are the five oldest players in the NBA heading into the 2023-24 season.

5 oldest players heading into 2023-2024 NBA season

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers Media Day

#1 LeBron James - 38 years old

LeBron James enters the new NBA season as the oldest player in the league. Drafted in 2003, LeBron is now starting to face his former opponent's children in the league; he's been around that long. Nevertheless, LeBron continues to be one of the most talented players in the world.

By the time the 2023-24 season draws to a close, LeBron will be 39 and could easily continue playing into his 40s if he chooses to. The veteran superstar could make a decision on his future based on how successful he and the LA Lakers are in the coming season.

#2 P.J. Tucker - 38 years old

P.J. Tucker is also 38 years old and will begin the season with the Philadelphia 76ers in the second year of his three-year, $33 million deal. Tucker has developed a reputation for being one of the most consistent 3-and-D wings in the NBA.

Over the years, Tucker's role has diminished, and he often finds himself spacing the floor in the weak-side corner. However, Tucker's versatility, experience and shot-making ability will ensure he continues to see the court despite being one of the oldest players in the NBA.

#3 Chris Paul - 38 years old

Chris Paul is one day younger than P.J. Tucker. As such, the veteran point guard is the third-oldest player in the NBA. However, Paul's age hasn't stopped him from landing with the Golden State Warriors this season, where he projects to have a significant role.

When speaking to the media on Oct. 3, following the Warriors' first practice session, coach Steve Kerr admitted Golden State would alter some of its offensive principles to get the best out of Paul. Even at 38, Paul is still talented enough for teams to gameplan around him.

#4 Taj Gibson - 37 years old

Taj Gibson has been in the NBA since 2009, and has been an impactful role player for his entire career. Gibson will spend the upcoming season with the Washington Wizards, occupying a veteran leadership role for the rebuilding franchise. Gibson will turn 38 during the upcoming season, but is still likely to see the court at times.

#5 Kyle Lowry - 37 years old

Kyle Lowry struggled to make an impact for the Miami Heat last season. The veteran guard is also earning $29.6 million in the upcoming year, per Spotrac. However, when healthy and on his game, Lowry remains one of the best two-way guards in the NBA.

The veteran's ability to guard multiple positions, run an offense and hit big shots in the clutch ensures that he's still a productive player despite being in the latter part of his career. Lowry turns 38 in March 2024.