5 oldest rosters in the 2021-22 NBA Season

The 2021-22 NBA season seems like an enticing campaign to look forward to, with huge roster changes coming in for multiple franchises. The LA Lakers, Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat are a few teams that have made major changes so far.

While some teams continued to rely on a youthful roster for next season, others opted to bolster a relatively older but experienced squad in the hopes of claiming the 2022 NBA title.

On that note, we list the five oldest rosters in the NBA ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season, which is scheduled to start mid-October.

Which teams have the oldest rosters ahead of the 2021-22 NBA Season?

#5 Brooklyn Nets - Average Age: 28.0 years

Brooklyn Nets during the 2020-21 NBA season

The Brooklyn Nets came really close to reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. They lost Game 7 of that series against the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime after Kevin Durant's heroics led them to have an OT contest in the first place.

Injuries played a huge role in their unfortunate playoffs campaign, as Kyrie Irving and James Harden were both sidelined for multiple games in the series against the Bucks.

Nonetheless, they are looking to run it back with their 'big-three' again and have managed to retain most of their players for next season. The Nets roster composition is fairly decent concerning the average age of their roster.

However, they are still fifth on the list of the oldest rosters in the NBA heading into next season. The oldest player on their roster is 34-year old veteran James Johnson. The Nets' youngest players are Cameron Thomas and Day'Ron Sharpe, both aged 19. Most of their key players are in their prime, which will benefit them largely in the 2021-22 NBA campaign.

Brooklyn is the odds-no-favorite to win the NBA Championship next season.

#4 Milwaukee Bucks - Average Age: 28.2 years

2020-21 NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks

The 2021 NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks are next on the list. The Bucks have decided to stick to their core for next season. Apart from the departures of PJ Tucker and Bryn Forbes, the majority of their squad is the same for the 2021-22 NBA campaign as it was last time out. Mike Budenholzer's side will be hoping they can defend their title successfully with this move.

I hope this can give everybody around the world HOPE.



The Bucks' average roster age is 28.2 years. They only have four players aged 30 or more on their roster, with George Hill being the oldest at 35. Most of their players are either in their mid-20s or nearing their 30s. On paper, it seems like the ideal average roster age for a team looking to defend their title next season.

